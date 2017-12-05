Michael Feinstein, Norm Lewis, Caissie Levy and More to Bring Holiday Cheer to Feinstein's/54 Below

This December, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents a spectacular holiday lineup. Scroll down for details!

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Matt Doyle AND THE WHISKEY 5, DECEMBER 5 AT 7:00PM AND DECEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM:

Hot on the heels of his Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops, Matt Doyle returns with his band, The Whiskey 5, to celebrate his holiday album, "Make The Season Bright." Arranged by composer Will Van Dyke the evening will be jam packed with holiday classics. Expect to hear favorites such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "The Christmas Song," and many more. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), and will range from Broadway stars to Matt's dearest friends and family.

Wear your ugliest holiday sweaters and sit back to enjoy a shamelessly cheery evening filled with holiday spirit.

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Pedi: SNOW BIZNESS, DECEMBER 5 & DECEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM:

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. W. May be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter! Featuring Gene Bertoncini for the 12/5 performance.



God bless her...every pun.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Storm Large: HOLIDAY ORDEAL, DECEMBER 7 & 8 AT 7:00PM:

What better way to spend a holiday than with Storm Large? Storm will love you, leave you, delight you, and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts and some very special guests, with songs ranging from "2000 Miles," "Hallelujah," "Sock it to Me Santa," and the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, "Somebody to Love."

$40-$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alex Syiek & FRIENDS: HELLA CRAZEE HOLIDAYZEE, DECEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM:

Alex Syiek (writer of last summer's Feinstein's/54 Below parody hit The Pokémusical) and his Hella Crazee lads and ladies are proud to bring their all-holiday extravaganza to Feinstein's/54 Below! Produced in part by frequent NYC holiday-cabaret-funhaus Cabarets by J&J, Hella Crazee Holidayzee is an entire year full of musical holiday experiences stuffed into one raucous night. Featuring New Year's hangovers, Patty's Day mistakes, 4th of July fervor, and spiteful Christmas mornings, Hella Crazee Holidayzee is guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, or awkwardly cry through your laughter. Join us for a festive escapade you'll never forget!



Featuring: Malik Akil, Liz Barnett, James Penca, Keri Rene, Colton Ryan, Amanda Savan, Kyle Selig, and Shannon Tyo.

Band: Jacob Fjeldheim (cello), Patrick Hyzy (bass), Mickey Ryan (guitar), Alex Syiek (piano), Patrick Thompson (accordian), and Danny Ursetti (drums).

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY, DECEMBER 9 AT 11:30PM:

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Significant Other, Wicked, Dogfight, Godspell), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

$15 cover charge. $30-$35 premium seating. $25 food minimum.

A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS WITH Eric Petersen, DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM:

Eric Petersen, star of Broadway's School of Rock, TV's "Kirstie", Madison Square Garden's Elf, and the upcoming Broadway show Escape To Margaritaville, makes his solo Feinstein's/54 Below debut in A Swingin' Christmas with Eric Petersen.

Come warm up your ears and and your hearts with a classy swingin' affair full of holiday tunes sung in the style of Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr, Nat King Cole, and Michael Buble. Eric Petersen, a truly Christmas-obsessed performer, will bring his signature style of crooning and humor to Christmas classics in a wonderful night of music and laughs for the whole family. The evening will feature a swingin' full band, and a few terribly talented guest stars as well. Put on your sharpest suit and tie, flapper dress, or ugliest Christmas sweater and join us as we ring in the Holidays in the old fashioned way. Directed by Eric and Lisa Petersen.

Special guest star, Betsy Wolfe, current star of Waitress on Broadway, will be joining Eric on stage for his show.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS, DECEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM:

The all-male string quartet Well-Strung has been receiving rave reviews at Feinstein's/54 Below and all over the world, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London. A Well-Strung Christmas marks the return of their hit Holiday Show. The show has been devised by Well-Strung, Mark Cortale, and director Richard Jay-Alexander.

The show features the group's own unique pop-classical spin on some of the most beautiful and traditional holiday favorites, such as "Silent Night," "Sleighride," all the way to Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas," and everything in between.

Well-Strung stars Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Daniel Shevlin, and Trevor Wadleigh.

Well-Strung looks forward to seeing you for a new kind of Christmas celebration that we hope to make an annual tradition for you, your family, and friends.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 Food & beverage Minimum

Robert Creighton: HOLIDAY HAPPY!, DECEMBER 14 AT 7:00PM:

Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time it's a concert to celebrate the season: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy!

Recently seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, Robert will soon be returning to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St James Theater.

Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who P.A. Young Anna and Elsa in the upcoming Disney's Frozen.

Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GINA MORGANO: Once Upon a DECEMBER, DECEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM:

Gina Morgano, cabaret and concert soloist (National Chorale, Lincoln Center), brings her holiday show to NYC with piano man David Budway (The Carlyle, Maureen's Jazz Cellar) in her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Once Upon a December captures the whimsical romance of the season, featuring beloved classics and contemporary gems. Your heart will twinkle with the meaning of the season, as you journey with Gina and David through memories of Christmas Past, delights of Christmas Present, and hopes of Christmas Future.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 10TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA, DECEMBER 15-17 AT 7:00PM & 11:00PM:

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Tenth Splendiferous Year! Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks are proud to bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Joe Iconis, Directed by John Simpkins and Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as family members Ally Bonino, Amara Brady, Simonè Bart, Chris Brick, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico, Harrison Chad, Jianzi Colon, Bill Coyne, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Alex Dorf, Badia Farha (11pm shows only), Vincent Fazzolari, Alexandra Ferrara, Amanda Flynn, Renee Gagner, Danielle Gimbal, Josh Greenblatt, Molly Hager (11pm shows only), Marcy Harriell (7pm shows only), Sam Heldt, Tom Jorgensen, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jessica Kent, Rachel Lee, Lorinda Lisitza, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison, Grace McLean (7pm shows only), Molly Model, Eric William Morris, Kevin Michael Murphy, Shakina Nayfack, James Penca, Destinee Rea, Ashley Rodbro, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland (Fri at 11pm, Sat at 11pm, Sun at 7pm and 11pm shows only), Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, George Salazar, Brooke Shapiro, Nick Siccone, Philip JacksonA. Smith, Jordan Stanley, Cori Stolbun, Rachel Sussman (Friday and Sunday only), Alex Tripp, Jason Veasey, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Sumi Yu. Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, and Michelle Eden Humphrey is the costume designer. Max Friedman is assistant director and Paul Vella is stage manager.

$30-$50 cover charge. $65-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Feinstein: CHRISTMAS CROONERS, DECEMBER 18-30 AT 7:00PM:

In this all-new show celebrating the magic of the holidays, Michael Feinstein will perform seasonal favorites and contemporary surprises, as well as a tribute to singing legends of the past and present. Enjoy the spirit of the season with Michael's marvelous music and the warmth and cheer of the club that bears his name.

Expect to be transported to many different decades of music while experiencing songs from "White Christmas" to "Home" from The Wiz ... and some of your favorite swinging American standards by Frank, Sammy, and Dean - Christmas tunes from classic movies. This holiday show will even be brought into the 20th century, expanding the songbook to include numbers like "A Song For You" by Leon Russell and "Kiss" by Prince. There will be many fun twists and turns in this brand new show.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

December 25th, Christmas Day Performance Information

For Mr. Feinstein's Christmas Day performance on Monday, December 25, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:00pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Christmas prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include tax & gratuity).

$65-$105 cover charge. $120-$130 VIP seating. $150-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: SANTA BABY!, DECEMBER 18-23 AT 9:30PM:

Norm Lewis's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have rapidly become a holiday tradition and are one of this great Broadway leading man's favorite ways to end the year, spending time, and spreading holiday cheer with friends and fans in Broadway's living room.

This year's show is once again directed by Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, and others) perhaps the premiere director of concert appearances working today and will include a largely new program that will also feature some of Norm's audience's favorites from his past two Christmases at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Once again, Joseph Joubert (The Color Purple) returns as Musical Director, along with Norm's hot bass and rhythm section - George Farmer and Perry Cavari. As in past years, very special guests will join Norm in the fun.

Norm Lewis continues to be one of Broadway's most sought after leading men, and spent much of this year downtown, in Mrs. Lovett's pie shop at the Barrow Street Theater co-starring with Carolee Carmello, in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. Norm is a regular on VH1's Daytime Divas, which stars his good friend Vanessa Williams, playing her hot (and conniving) doorman, William. You also love him as Senator Edison Davis on ABC's "Scandal."

$65-$85 cover charge. $95-$105. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BITCH CAROLS: A NSFW HOLIDAY CABARET, DECEMBER 19 AT 11:30PM:

Bitch Carols is a one-of-a-kind, NSFW, hilarious parody cabaret combining women's rights and humor alongside your favorite songs of the holiday season. Conceived, written, and produced by Lisa Mongillo and Kate Villa, this merry show will be donating all the proceeds from the night to women-focused organizations. Broadway's Brittney Johnson, Zach Piser, Dorcas Leung, and more will be singing holiday classics with a feminist twist like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Wage Gap" and "Carol Of The Birth Controls." Join us for night of laughs and great music, all while supporting a wonderful cause.

Featuring: Brittney Johnson (Les Miserables, Beautiful, Motown, Sunset Blvd.), Zach Piser (Wicked), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon), Kate Anderson (Disney's Olaf's Frozen Adventure), Luke Holloway (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at Kazino), Katie Emerson (How the Grinch Stole Christmas Nat'l Tour), Sami Horneff (Amber Brown Is Not A Crayon Nat'l Tour, A Never-Ending Line), Amanda D'Archangelis (The Hunted: Encore, The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone to Death), Tegan Miller (The Christians at Playwrights Horizons), Emily Martuscello (Theory of Relativity at Goodspeed), Grace Oberhofer (A Doll's House: the Opera at The Tank), Rebecca McGivney (UCB, the PIT), Myrna Conn (Story Pirates), Lindsay Anderson (A Never-Ending Line), Liz Damuth (The Hunted: Encore), Kelly Krauter (Pop Punk High at the Parkside Lounge), Kate Villa (McSweeney's, The President Show, UCB), and Lisa Mongillo (Reductress, A Never-Ending Line). With Musical Direction by Emma Weiss

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum.

HALLMARC'S A CHRISTMAS MURDER: FEATURING THE SONGS OF Gwen Stefani, DECEMBER 20 AT 11:30PM:

Bonnie Milligan stars in Hallmarc's A Christmas Murder. An original TV holiday murder parody-jukebox musical live onstage featuring the songbook of Gwen Stefani.

Don't speak! It's Christmas in Charity Fails, a Midwestern suburb where the third best baker, Sarah Jessica, is trying to win the Merry Christmas America cupcake pageant. But everything is thrown into chaos when the neighboring bakeshop experiences a terrible murder. What will Sarah do to save Christmas? And what about the now widowed hot father, Lake Kelton? He doesn't likes Sarah's cat and maybe now the cat is dead?

Come see Bonnie Milligan live out all your TV movie of the week holiday fantasies in this jukebox jamboree you didn't know you needed.

Featuring: Matt Doyle (A Clockwork Orange), Molly Hager (Waitress), Kennedy Kanagawa (A Christmas Carol), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), Larry Owens (Gigantic), Dana Scurlock (Endangered), Dana Steingold (Avenue Q), Natalie Walker (Puffs, Cabaret), and Zac Young ("Top Chef").

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 drinks $20 food & beverage minimum.

A VERY MERRY UNAUTHORIZED CHILDREN'S SCIENTOLOGY PAGEANT IN CONCERT, December 26 AT 7:00PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a darkly funny and entertaining evening featuring the songs of the Obie Award-winning A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant: In Concert, an unforgettable celebration of Kyle Jarrow and Alex Timbers' musical, experience "Hey! It's A Happy Day," "Science Of The Mind," and "Rain" like never before! Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway and New York's finest young talent.

Featuring: Alessandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Sami Bray (1984), Ashleigh Conner (Annie Warbucks), Gregory Diaz (Matilda), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Presley Ryan (Fun Home), Ava Swinton (Annie Warbucks), Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots), Nicole Wildy (Really Rosie), Timothy Yang (The King and I), and Graydon Yosowitz (The Light Years, Trevor)

Directed and Designed by Sean Pollock. Musical Direction by Luke McGinnis. Produced by Jamison Daniels and Van Dean. Stage Managed by Dabney Rauh.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: NEW YEAR'S EVE!, December 31 AT 7:00PM:

Let's party! Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime New Year's Eve celebration with Broadway royalty, Lee Roy Reams! Broadway's "song & dance man nonpareil" (New York Times) returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with a special holiday show. Expect stories and songs from the good times of Lee Roy's Broadway past and an optimistic look forward to a happy 2018!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

Musical direction by Alex Rybeck

$65-$75 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $125 premium seating. $45 food & beverage minimum.

Caissie Levy ON NEW YEAR'S EVE!, December 31 AT 11:00PM:

Direct from starring as Elsa in the Broadway-bound production of Disney's Frozen in Denver, Caissie Levy returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a magical New Year's Eve celebration! Backed by a killer band, Caissie will sing highlights from her career starring on Broadway in such shows as Hair, Ghost, Rent, Wicked, and Les Mis. Expect the unexpected from this exceptionally versatile singer who's been known to cover everyone from Eva Cassidy to Radiohead to TLC in her live shows. She will also sing tunes from her debut solo album, With You. Come ring in the New Year and smooch your sweetie while being serenaded by one of the most beloved Broadway pop singers in NYC!

Caissie recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables on Broadway, and is perhaps best known to New York and London audiences for originating the roles of Molly in Ghost, and Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair. Caissie's other Broadway credits include Elphaba in the Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Wicked, Penny in the Broadway, 1st National Tour, and Toronto companies of Hairspray and Maureen in the national tour of Rent. Off-Broadway, she starred as Patti Davis and Julie Nixon in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, and as Sara in the Off-Broadway production of Murder Ballad.

All tickets include two spectacularly delicious courses by Executive Chef Lynn Bound, a dessert buffet after the show/during the dance party, and an open bar for the entire evening, inclusive of tax and gratuity. For those who want to ring in their New Year with something even more special, our Premium Seats will include a half bottle of champagne for each party of two and an individual dessert platter during the dance party.

For those who want to dance the night away, we invite you to our Disco Seats. This location will give you an excellent view during the show, and keep you right in the middle of the action. As midnight strikes, the tables and seats will be whisked away, allowing everyone to ring in the new year with the best party in town! Tables will be set up around the dance floor for those who want a "disco nap" in between songs. After midnight, showcase your best moves when the party continues with more music and dancing.

$325-$350 cover charge. $420 VIP seating. $495 premium seating. Cover charge includes a two-course prix fixe dinner, dessert buffet, open bar, tax, and gratuity. Premium and Ringside seats include an individual dessert platter.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. Go to 54Below.com/Feinsteins for more information.

