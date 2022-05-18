Meet the Nominee: Stephen Brackett

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominee

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Stephen Brackett!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Stephen Brackett

His Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief

Stephen on A Strange Loop: "We've been working on this piece forever... a decade! We just thought that we'd never be able to get this to stage, so every single moment that we've gotten to do it in front of an audience has been so rewarding."

Watch below as Stephen tells us more about what this nomination means to him!