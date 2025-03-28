Meet the Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Now on Broadway

Louis McCartney - Henry Creel is best known for his leading role, in his stage debut, as ‘Henry Creel’ in Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End where he has received tremendous reviews and won awards. Louis got his first break when he was burnt alive by a dragon in “Games of Thrones” (credited role). He was then cast in the BBC television series “Hope Street,” as Shay, a cheeky but lovable, returning character. This was followed by the feature film Silent Roar, directed by Johnny Barrington and produced by Chris Young, where Louis was cast in the lead role as Dondo, a young surfer dealing with the grief of his father’s death. Next up was William of Orangedale, a coming-of-age comedy set in a council estate in East Belfast, for Hat Trick Productions and Channel 4. Louis is represented by Ollie Azis at Independent Talent Group.

Rosie Benton - Virginia Creel Broadway: Patriots, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Stick Fly, Accent on Youth (MTC), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Roundabout Theatre Company). Off-Broadway: Illyria (Public Theatre) Saturn Returns (Lincoln Center), Row After Row (Women's Project), Temporal Powers, Wife to James Whelan (Mint Theatre). Film: Simple Little Lives, Return, Angels in Stardust. TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "FBI: Most Wanted,” "Blacklist," "Bull," "Betty," "Instinct," “Chicago Med,” “Person of Interest,” "The Good Wife,” “Elementary.” B.F.A: Syracuse University, M.F.A: NYU Graduate Acting Program.

Alex Breaux - Dr. Brenner is an actor, writer, and director of films. Since graduating from Harvard University and The Juilliard School, Breaux has acted on Broadway opposite Ewan McGregor, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and David Harbour, been profiled in the New York Times and Esquire Magazine detailing his work as an actor, and named a “Top Breakout Performer” by Time Out Magazine. Breaux will be a series regular in the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” written/created by Matt and Ross Duffer (Netflix). He recently wrapped post-production on his feature directorial debut, The Reckoning - playing film festivals in 2025. Breaux worked opposite Viggo Mortensen in The Dead Don’t Hurt and is currently portraying Wild Bill Hickman in “American Primeval,” created/directed by Peter Berg (Netflix, Jan 2025). Breaux is Timothy McVeigh in “Waco: The Aftermath” (Paramount+) and the Grimm Brothers in Season 2 of “Joe Pickett” (Paramount+).

Andrew Hovelson - Principal Newby is best known for raising three boys in triple bunk beds in Hell’s Kitchen with his beautiful wife. Other credits include – Broadway: Lucky Guy (w/ Tom Hanks), The Father, An Enemy of the People. Select New York Theater: Mother of the Maid (w/ Glenn Close, The Public Theater), Othello, As You Like It (New York Shakespeare Festival), An Ordinary Muslim (New York Theater Workshop), Golden Age (Manhattan Theater Club), Tamburlaine the Great (Theater for a New Audience), Life Sucks! (Wheelhouse), Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine (written and directed by Ruben-Santiago Hudson). TV: "FBI," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Shades of Blue," "TURN," "The Good Wife," "Mysteries of Laura," "Unforgettable," "ER." Film: Thine Ears Shall Bleed, Stranger in the Dunes, The Magnificent Meyersons. M.F.A. NYU Graduate Acting. Andrew has workshopped over 100 new plays and musicals throughout his career in New York City.

Alison Jaye - Joyce Maldonado A native New Yorker, Alison Jaye began her Broadway career as Louise in Stephen Sondheim’s revival of Sunday in the Park with George, and later appeared as Jane Banks in Disney’s Mary Poppins. She gained recognition as Julia Nicolo in “Shameless” (Season 10) and appeared alongside Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks in Call Jane. Alison recently starred in ABC’s acclaimed new series, “High Potential,” led by Kaitlin Olson. She earned a BAFTA nomination for her role as “Alva” in PlayStation’s Horizon: Forbidden West. @alisonjaye

T.R. Knight - Victor Creel Broadway credits include A Life in the Theatre, It’s Only A Play, Noises Off and Tartuffe. Off-Broadway credits include The Merchant of Venice, Pocatello, Romeo and Juliet, and Scattergood, for which he received a Drama Desk nomination. Other theater credits include Parade at the Mark Taper and Amadeus at the Guthrie. His television credits include “The Flight Attendant,” “Genius: Picasso,” “Genius: Einstein,” Stephen King’s “11.22.63,” and “The Comey Rule.” He received an Emmy nomination for his work on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Film credits include 42 and Forge.

Gabrielle Nevaeh - Patty Newby is an actress, producer, and voice-over artist known for her work in television, film, and sports media. She gained recognition as the star of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” making history with the network’s first series featuring two Black female leads. The show achieved record-breaking ratings and marked a milestone in representation. Gabrielle also made history as the first woman and first Black woman to call an NFL Wildcard Game on CBS. She’s hosted major events like the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, the Nickelodeon Slime Cup, and “Nick News.” As a voice artist, Gabrielle voices Clawdeen Wolf in “Monster High” and stars in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and Curses for DreamWorks. Her career has earned critical acclaim, including multiple Kids’ Choice Award nominations, an Emmy nomination for “Nick News,” and a Young Artist Academy Award for “All That.”

Burke Swanson - James Hopper, Jr. made his Broadway debut months following his graduation from the Savannah College of Art & Design. Taking on the role of ‘Jack’ in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, Burke had the opportunity to work alongside Oscar Winners and Drama League recipients. Next up came the recurring role of ‘Brad’ in Amazon’s first season of Harlem, and most recently you may have caught him traveling the country as everyone’s favorite dad, George McFly, in the First National Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical. When he isn’t acting, Burke is creating experimental art as part of JMP! Collective, playing D&D / TTRPGs with his friends, doing bad contour drawings in the park, and getting lost with his family in the mountains. Any mountain, as long as there is no cellular connection. Burke is represented Buchwald.

Juan Carlos - Bob Newby is making his Broadway debut! With a resume that includes standout roles on shows such as ABC’s “Grey's Anatomy”, “The Better Sister” with Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel on PRIME VIDEO, HBO’s “Sex Lives of College Girls,” as well as working opposite the legendary Matthew Broderick in “Elsbeth” on CBS, Juan brings a wealth of passion and joy to the Broadway stage. Juan is very lucky to be represented by Jackie Joyner at 3G Management."

Janie Brookshire - Ensemble Broadway: The Philanthropist (Roundabout). Select Off-Broadway: Brooklyn Laundry (MTC), The Mound Builders (Signature Theatre), Days to Come, Mary Broome, Wife to James Whelan (Mint Theatre Co.), Man and Superman (Irish Rep), The Misanthrope (Pearl Theatre Co & Molière in the Park). Select Regional: The Wanderers (World Premiere, Old Globe), Othello (Folger Shakespeare Theatre), A Delicate Ship (World Premiere, Cincinnati Playhouse), Cry It Out, Intimate Apparel, Dial "M" for Murder (Dorset Theatre Festival), Murder on the Orient Express, Angel Street (Rep Theatre of St. Louis); Select TV: “Law & Order SVU” (recur), “Fallout,” “Blue Bloods, Forever,” “The Good Wife.” MFA, UNC Chapel Hill.

Kelsey Anne Brown - Ensemble Broadway debut! Regional credits include Legally Blonde (Margot, The Muny), Once (Girl, Beck Center for the Arts), Freedom Rider (Joan, Alabama Shakespeare Festival & Crossroads Theatre), and The Sound of Music (Liesl, Northern Stage) Training: Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University. Huge thanks to the creative and casting team, the Hybrid Agency, my mom (!!!), MCP, the Handley-Satows, all of my friends, family, and teachers for their continuous love and support. @kelseyannebrown.

Malcolm Callender - Ensemble is making his Broadway debut. Born and raised in The Bronx, Malcolm’s Off-Broadway credits include There are No Diving Pools in Hell and Dimes Square at the Brooklyn Center for Theater Research. Along with the world premiere of The Cancellation of Lauren Fein (Palm Beach Dramaworks). TV credits include ‘Grim Male’ on the final season of “Evil” (Paramount+) and ‘Krank’ on seasons 3-5 of “Raising Kanan” (Starz). University: BFA in Acting from Rutgers University.

Ta'Rea Campbell - Patty's Mom has been a professional performer for over 20 years and is thrilled to return to Broadway with this production. Recent: Hills of California (Penny/Biddy), Hamilton (Angelica), Sister Act (Deloris), Lion King (Nala), Aida (Aida alternate) OBC of The Book of Mormon, Leap of Faith and Little Shop. Proud member of the Grammy and Tony Award-winning choir BIV.

Antoinette Comer - Ensemble Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Off Broadway: Smokey Joe’s Café, Sistas: the Musical. National Tours: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Mamma Mia! Additional selected credits: Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Dreamgirls (Korea), Sister Act (Palace Theatre), Sense & Sensibility (Theatreworks SV), Elf (PTC), Atlantis (VARep). Her talents can also be seen and heard on a host of nationwide commercials. She would like to thank her family and her friends for their constant love and support. Hebrews 12:1-3.

Robert T. Cunningham - Charles Sinclair they/them. Broadway debut! Regional: Sanctuary City (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Ever in the Glades (Kennedy Center). TV/Film: “The Big Leap” (FOX), “Southside” (HBO Max), “How to L0ve” (OTV), Mom & Dad (Momentum Pictures), Knives & Skin (IFC Midnight). Robert is also an award-winning screenwriter, receiving recognition from Comedy Central’s Yes And…Laughter Lab, Halsey's Black Creators Funding Initiative, Red Bull Arts, Outfest, and The Orchard Project. B.A. in Film from Northwestern University. Robert sends endless thanks to their family, friends, Stewart Talent and their Chicago creative community. @roberttcunningham.

Ayana Cymone - Sue Anderson is a recent BFA graduate from Carnegie Mellon University. Since graduating, she has starred in the Santa Cruz Shakespeare production of Troilus and Cressida playing the titular role of “Cressida” and in the Dartboard Productions theatrical adaptation of Treasure Island at New York’s West Park theater. A native of Richmond, VA, Ayana is proud to call New York her new home. Representation: Hannah Roth at Framework Entertainment . IG: @ayanacymone.

Tom D'Agustino - Ensemble is proud to be making his Broadway debut in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. He has had a recurring role in the TV series “Dear Edward” and guest starring roles in “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Gossip Girl,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” and can be seen in the upcoming feature film The School Duel. Tom is a singer/songwriter who has toured the United States, Canada, and Europe. He wishes to thank his manager, Alison Caiola of Alison Caiola Management, and his agent, Bonnie Shumofsky at Stewart Talent. He’s grateful to his partner, Julia Blanchard, for all her support in his career and in life. Insta: @tomdagustino.

Victor de Paula Rocha - Ensemble Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: I Can Get It for You Wholesale (Classic Stage Company). Most recently seen in Lost in Yonkers (Palm Beach Dramaworks) and Bye Bye Birdie (The Kennedy Center). Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, with 13 MUNY credits including Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, and Matilda. Inaugural class of the Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, MT Dance. @victor.depaularocha.

Ian Michael Dolley - Walter Henderson from Manchester, New Hampshire, is thrilled to make his Broadway debut in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. He is best known for his work as ‘Alex Ollerman’ in the 2024 Academy Award-winning film The Holdovers, and also appeared in Spirited (2023). Ian has been passionate about theater since his first performance in third grade and has continued to act in numerous community and regional productions. Recent theater credits include: A Christmas Story: The Musical (Ralphie Parker) and The Full Monty (Nathan). Ian thanks his family, friends, and mentors for their ongoing support and encouragement.

Dora Dolphin - Karen Childress is honored to make her Broadway debut in the Stranger Things universe after originating her role as young Karen Wheeler in the first workshop. Favorite regional theater credits: World Premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical with Broadway Producer Kevin McCollum (CTC), A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theater), World Premiere of Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story (History Theatre), and her star-turn performance as Coco in Coco’s Diary (History Theatre). Film/TV/Voiceover credits: Disney’s “The Villains of Valley View” (Shadow), A Loud House Christmas (Leni Loud), “American Housewife,” and GYLT the game (Sally). Endless gratitude to God, family, friends, and her dream team (CESD, ZOOM Talent, and Luber Roklin). @doradolphinofficial #kindnessiskey

Nya Garner - Ensemble is excited to make her Broadway debut. She recently worked with The Illinois Shakespeare Festival playing ‘Marianne’ in Sense and Sensibility. Nya studied acting at The University of Texas at Austin where she received a BFA. @nya.garner

Logan Gould - Lonnie Byers A Los Angeles native, Gould is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He will next be seen recurring as ‘Mo Mason’ on Netflix’s upcoming series, “The Corps.” He is represented by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Shea Grant - Claudia Yount is an actor living in New York City. She is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. Recent TV/film credits include “FBI” and “TWST: Things We Said Today,” which premiered at Venice Film Festival. Throughout the past year, Shea has dedicated herself to the development and production of new plays as both an actress and director. In her free time, Shea loves to laugh at stuff: movies, theater, books, comedy, friends, enemies, strangers, roommates, herself. BFA: New York University. @sheagrant.

Rebecca Hurd - Ensemble Broadway: (Debut). Off-Broadway: Boswell (59E59). Chicago credits: An Enemy of the People, Relentless (Goodman); Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Full Monty (Paramount); Mamma Mia! (Drury Lane); Hello, Dolly!, Something Rotten! (Marriott); Short Shakespeare! Twelfth Night (Chicago Shakespeare);The Importance of Being Earnest (Writers). Regional credits: Stage Kiss, The Master Butcher's Singing Club, Blue Stockings (Guthrie); Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Milwaukee Rep); Three Sisters, Arcadia, The Maids (American Players); Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (Indiana Rep). TV: “Emperor of Ocean Park,” “Chicago PD,” “neXt.” YoungArts Silver Award 2012. B.F.A: University of MN/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program.

Ted Koch - Chief Hopper Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird, JUNK, The Pillowman, Death of a Salesman, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Elling. National Tours: To Kill A Mockingbird, Frost/Nixon, Death of a Salesman. Off-Broadway and Regional: Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic), The Gravediggers Lullaby and Abundance (TACT), Strange Interlude (Shakespeare Theatre), Donnybrook! (Irish Rep.), True West (Arena Stage, Helen Hayes nomination Best Actor), All’s Well That Ends Well (Goodman Theatre). Television credits: “Dear Edward,” “FBI Most Wanted,” “Succession,” “New Amsterdam,” “Bull,” “The Get Down,” “The Path,” “Blindspot,” “Elementary,” “The Americans,” “Punisher,” “Person of Interest,” “The Good Wife,” “Gossip Girl,” “The Sopranos,” “The West Wing,” “Law & Order,” “Ed.” Films: Cold Souls, Hannibal, Englishman In New York, Death of a Salesman, Love to Leenya, Autumn in New York, Dinner Rush.

Poppy Lovell - Alice Creel Poppy is thrilled to make her Broadway debut. She has studied acting since she was 5 years old at Random Farms Kids' Theater, as well as dance with Lexi Pichiarallo and scene work with Kristen Ragusa at Encore Center for Performing Arts. In her spare time she loves writing, directing, and starring in her own shows. Poppy is thankful to her family and friends for their support, and is fortunate to be represented by Innovative Artists.

Jamie Martin Mann - Ted Wheeler Broadway debut! Jamie, who started dancing in second grade, trained at Alvin Ailey and School of American Ballet and has performed in three NYCB productions. He starred as Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical (Maltz Jupiter, Fulton) and played Dunlap in Because of Winn Dixie (Goodspeed). On screen, he played Brody in Country Comfort (Netflix) alongside Katharine McPhee and Tate in Days of Our Lives (Peacock). Representation: Innovative Artists and Jen Namoff. Jamie will graduate with a BFA in musical theatre from the University of Michigan this spring. Go Blue! @jamiemartinmann.

Patrick Scott McDermott - Ensemble Broadway: Flying Over Sunset. National Tour: Les Misérables. TV: "Goosebumps" Season 2, "SNL". Film: Rust. From LaGuardia High School to Broadway, Patrick is thrilled to be joining the Stranger Things company! He is so grateful to Stephen, Jim Carnahan, Netflix and the rest of the creative team. Much love to Bonnie and Sherry, and special thanks to Jessi, Mr. DiBlasi and his family, especially his sister, Molly. @patrickscottmcdermott.

Stephen Wattrus - Ensemble is grateful to be back on Broadway and thrilled to join this production! Broadway: Take Me Out (2nd Stage). He has collaborated with New York Theatre Workshop, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Hollywood Fringe Festival, and American Conservatory Theater. Education: UC Berkeley (BA), American Conservatory Theater (MFA). Much love to his family, wife, and friends for all their unwavering support.

Maya West - Ensemble is thrilled to make her Broadway debut in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Currently a senior at Emerson College, she's pursuing a BFA in Theater and Performance. Born and raised in New York, Maya's love for the stage began at six years old. A proud alumna of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Maya has distinguished herself in roles such as ‘Ella’ in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and while at Emerson College, ‘#7’ in Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves. Maya extends heartfelt thanks to her parents and grandparents for their unwavering support every step of the way.

Eric Wiegand - Alan Munson made his Broadway debut in the Hudson Theatre’s revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. On television he has appeared in Hulu's "Tiny Beautiful Things", “Law & Order: SVU”, WGN America’s “Outsiders”, and Peacock’s upcoming series “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”. He starred in the feature film ROOM 203. Other theatre credits include the world premiere of We Are Among Us at Pittsburgh’s City Theatre. He studied acting and musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University and LAMDA. He regularly plays Dungeons & Dragons on the internet with the YouTube channel “Please Don’t Kill Us” (@pdkushow).

Graham Winton - Ensemble Broadway: The Ferryman, Cyrano De Bergerac, The Tempest, A Man For All Seasons, Two Shakespearean Actors. Off Broadway: Over thirty productions including Macbeth, Don Juan, and Julius Caesar for TFANA, Henry VI, The Winters Tale and Twelfth Night for the Public Theater, Hamlet, Richard II and Richard III for CSC, among others. Television: “FBI,” “Bull,” “The Americans,” “Veep,” “Public Morals,” “Louie,” “The Good Wife,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” “Elementary,” All “Law And Orders,” “Swift Justice.” Film: Life Itself, My Sassy Girl, Gettysburg, Blonde Fist.