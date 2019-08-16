Meet the Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway!

Audiences are getting ready to head to Skid Row this fall! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's classic sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors is returning to New York at The Westside Theatre, with previews beginning September 17th and opening night set for October 17th. The production is set to run for a limited engagement through November 24th.

Little Shop of Horrors, which is based off of a low-budget 1960 black comedy film, centers around Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey, who discovers a mysterious plant that thrusts them into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The show first premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before transferring to Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. The production, which starred Lee Wilkof and Ellen Greene, played there for five years, and the show was later made into a film by Frank Oz in 1986 starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene.

To prepare you to go somewhere that's green, we're getting to know the show's cast, including Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, and more. Check it all out below!

Jonathan Groff is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances as Melchior Gabor in Spring Awakening and King George III in Hamilton. He is also known for his television performances as Patrick Murray on Looking and Jesse St. James on Glee. He can currently be seen on Netflix's Mindhunter, with the show's second season having just premiere this month. He also lent his voice to the character of Kristoff in Disney's Frozen, as well as its upcoming sequel.

Tammy was most recently seen as Cora in 2018's Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh. Her other Broadway performances include Hedy La Rue in 2011's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Louis in 2003's Gypsy. She is also known for her Emmy-winning performance as young Judy Garland in ABC's two-part miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows opposite Judy Davis. She has also been seen on screen in Into the Woods, Bella, The Good Shepherd, Cadillac Records and Moneyball.

Christian is a two-time Tony winner for his performances as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher and Shakespeare in Something Rotten! His other Broadway credits include Legally Blonde, Falsettos, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, and Spamalot. He recently made his New York directorial debut with the Off-Broadway play Popcorn Falls. Christian is also known for his performance as Tom Levitt on NBC's Smash throughout the show's two seasons.

Tom was recently seen on Broadway originating the role of Dametas in Head Over Heels. His other Broadway credits include Newsies, Is He Dead?, The Lion King, and Once Upon a Mattress. He was also in the original companies of Sunset Boulevard, Threepenny Opera, and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. He has also performed as Thenardier in the national tour of Les Miserables and in the Off-Broadway's Brooklynite and New York City Center's 1776.

Kingsley Leggs - THE VOICE OF AUDREY II

Kingsley was most recently seen as James Morse in the Broadway production of Pretty Woman. His other Broadway performances include Curtis Jackson in Sister Act and Mister in The Color Purple. He has also been seen on stage as Sportin' Life in the national tour of Porgy and Bess and as Hermes in the Citadel Theatre's production of Hadestown. His other theatre credits include Miss Saigon, It Ain't Nothing but the Blues, and Forbidden Hollywood.

Ari was most recently seen in MCC Theater's Off-Broadway production of Alice by Heart. She has also been seen as The Lion in the recent Broadway production of Head Over Heels. Her other stage credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me, Halftime, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Burn All Night. She has also been seen in the recent film Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as on TV in Law & Order: SVU and The Get Down.

SALOME SMITH - CRYSTAL

Salome was recently seen as Dorothy in the Lyric Stage Company's production of The Wiz. She is also recent graduate of Boston Conservatory at Berklee, receiving her MFA in Musical Theatre. She has also been seen in New York performing cabaret venues including Feinstein's/54 Below in shows such as New Recruits and 54 Sings Legally Blonde.

JOY WOODS - CHIFFON

Joy Woods is a recent graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School. She selected by Broadway in Chicago to be a Best Actress nominee at the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards for her performance as Deloris Van Cartier in her school's production of Sister Act. Her other theatre credits include her school's productions of She Kills Monsters as Agnes, Madagascar as Alex the Lion, The Elephant Man as Mrs. Kendall, and Big Fish as the Witch.

Stephen is an original cast member of the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, having performed the role of Mr. Price. He has also appeared on Broadway in The Pajama Game, Into the Woods, The Dinner Party, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and Little Me. His other theatre credits include Windy City, Wonderful Town, Nite Club Confidential and The Phantom of the Opera.

Chris was recently seen in Manhattan Concert Productions' The Scarlet Pimpernel alongside Tony Yazbeck and Laura Osnes. He made his Broadway debut in 2015 with Finding Neverland and has also appeared in the world premiere productions of The Rivals and The Honeymooners.

Kris is a former cast member of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, having performed in the ensemble of both the show's Broadway and first national touring productions. She also covered the roles of Lil Eva and Lucille. She has also been seen as Carmen Diaz on the national tour of Fame and in regional productions of Sister Act, Once on This Island, Ain't Misbehavin', Dreamgirls, and Hairspray.

Chelsea was recently seen in the ensemble of the Kennedy Center's production of Chess alongside Ramin Karimloo and as June in Sacramento Music Circus's production of Gypsy alongside Carolee Carmello. She also performed in the 2012 national tour of American Idiot in the ensemble, as well as being an understudy for Heather.

Eric was recently seen in the ensembles of The Muny's productions of Matilda and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. His other regional credits include Beauty and the Beast at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Snow Child at Arena Stageand The Bridge of San Luis Rey at the Two River Theater.

Teddy was recently seen in the Cape Playhouse's production of Little Shop of Horrors alongside Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Lauren Zakrin. He has also been seen in The Apple Boys, Madama Butterfly, One Man, Two Guvnors, Pride and Prejudice, and The Little Match Girl.





