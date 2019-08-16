LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Completes Cast; Tom Alan Robbins, Kingsley Leggs, and More

The Off-Broadway return of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors announces the complete cast for the production opening this fall at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd St.).

Joining previously-announced stars Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey; and two-time Tony winnerChristian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. are Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik;Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as The Voice of Audrey II; Ari Groover (Alice By Heart, Head Over Heels) as Ronnette; Salome Smith (The Wiz at Lyric Stage Co) as Crystal; and newcomer Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), the production begins previews Tuesday, September 17, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 17, at The Westside Theatre. Tickets are available now at Telecharge.com, through November 24 only.

The box office at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd St., between 9th & 10th Aves.) will open at 12 PM EST on Monday, August 19, where 180 front-row tickets during previews will be exclusively available for purchase (limit six per person). The first 25 people in line will also receive something special to take home and feed at their own risk.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies),LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Joining Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting DesignerBradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions;and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.





