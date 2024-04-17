Video: Jinkx Monsoon Is an Audrey for the Ages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over a decade after the world first came to know and love her on TV, Jinkx Monsoon is back onstage tackling one of her bucketlist roles.

"I always dreamed of [having a career on Broadway]. There was a point in high school when I really convinced myself that it was possible. Then there was a point in college when I thought I had to give up on this dream," Jinkx explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Then I did Drag Race and I've had the privilege of getting to do so many things in the last decade. Now... it's crazy, but I'm exactly where I always dreamt of being. It just took 36 years."

Jinkx is currently starring as Audrey in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors opposite Corbin Bleu and James James Carpinello.

The honor of taking on such a beloved character is not lost on Jinkx. "I've talked a lot about how I feel like drag queens are living time capsules. We keep moments of culture alive that are important to us, because we feel like other generations missed it- we keep these moments alive for the benefit of our community," she explained. "I think [that you should] come with an open mind, and open heart, and with your phone off!"

In this video, watch as Jinkx chats more about her take on Audrey, rejoining the cast of Chicago later this year, and so much more!