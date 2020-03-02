Meet the Cast of DIANA - Now in Previews on Broadway!

DIANA is officially in previews on Broadway! Tony Award®-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis (Joe DiPietro and David Bryan) bring us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award® winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and Diana's iconic style reimagined by six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.

Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana will open on Broadway on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.)

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

JEANNA DE WAAL (Diana)

originated the title role of Diana, Princess of Wales at La Jolla Playhouse and at New York Stage and Film Powerhouse Theatre reading at Vassar College, directed by Christopher Ashley. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. de Waal originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus. Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America, at 59E59 Theatre and played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She is featured on the Carrie cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe. de Waal can be seen in the recurring role of Sophia in the Netflix/Marvel series "Iron Fist." She was also a guest star on "The Jim Gaffigan Show" for TV Land. de Waal wrote, produced, directed and starred in Swept, a short film which won The Audience Choice Award at The New Filmmakers Festival, NY. She is the founder of Broadway Weekends, the first theater camp for adults led by Broadway performers. de Waal trained at the Arts Educational School, Tring Park and has a B.A. (Hons) degree from the Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts.

ROE HARTRAMPF (Prince Charles)

is set to make his Broadway debut this spring in Diana, starring as "Prince Charles" under the direction of Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley. He is reprising his role from La Jolla Playhouse's pre-Broadway production. He previously appeared Off-Broadway in Second Stage's production of The Bad Guys and Nobody Loves You opposite Rory O'Malley and Leslie Kritzer. His other theater credits include Classic Stage Company's Unnatural Acts, Golden Age at The Kennedy Center (dir. Walter Bobbie) and at the PA Theater (dir. Austin Pendelton), as most recently as "Morrow McCarthy" in American Daughter directed by Evan Cabnet, at the Williamstown Theater Festival. Roe can currently be seen in a recurring arc on CBS's "Madam Secretary". His other television credits include Amazon's "Red Oaks", HBO's "Boardwalk Empire", Netflix's "The Get Down", Hulu's "Deadbeat", and Starz's "Power". On screen, he previously appeared opposite Anna Gunn in the Sony feature film, Equity, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and in the Netflix comedy Game Over Man!, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, starring alongside Adam Devine as well as Anders Holm and Blake Anderson of Workaholics and also can be seen in Stephen King's A Good Marriage (Reno Productions). Hartrampf studied at Stella Adler Studio and New York University, Tisch School of the Arts.

ERIN DAVIE (Camilla Parker Bowles)

Broadway: Yvonne/Naomi in Sunday in the Park with George, Violet Hilton in Side Show, Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Countess Charlotte Malcolm in A Little Night Music, Young Little Edie in Grey Gardens (Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut), Niki Harris in Curtains. Off-Broadway: The Glorious Ones (Lincoln Center Theatre); Eve Harrington in Applause (Encores). La Jolla Playhouse: Camilla Parker Bowles in the world premiere of Diana, Violet Hilton in Side Show. Tours: Swing!, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Guys and Dolls. She can be heard on cast albums: Sunday in the Park with George 2017 revival, Side Show revival, Grey Gardens, A Little Night Music revival, The Glorious Ones. TV: "Tales of the City", "Orange Is the New Black", "Law & Order", "The Good Wife". Film: Angelfish, King Jack, Easter Mysteries.

JUDY KAYE (Queen Elizabeth)

received the 2012 Tony Award, her second, (the first in 1988 as Carlotta in Phantom) as well as the Drama Desk, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It. She was also nominated for Mamma Mia! and Souvenir. Ms. Kaye came to prominence playing Lily Garland in the original production of On The 20th Century. She twice received the Theater LA Ovation Award for her work in Ragtime and as the melodically challenged Florence Foster Jenkins in Souvenir. In a career spanning 5 decades, she has played theaters and concert halls across America and Europe in roles as diverse as Lucy Van Pelt, Rizzo, Maria Von Trapp, Emma Goldman, Mrs. Lovett, and Grandma Kurnitz in Lost in Yonkers. Her recent Broadway appearances include roles in Cinderella, Wicked and Anastasia. She played Eurydice in Orpheus In The Underworld, Musetta in La Boheme, and Lucy Lockett in The Beggar's Opera at The Santa Fe Opera. She has sung with symphony orchestras throughout the US and Europe, and twice at the White House. Ms. Kaye has many recordings and is the voice of Kinsey Millhone in the Sue Grafton Alphabet Mystery Series for Random House Audio. For more information, see Judykaye.com.

Zach Adkins (Ensemble)

Broadway/Nat'l Tour: Anastasia, Kinky Boots. Stage: West Side Story (NCT), Grease (Pittsburgh CLO), Murder Ballad (Cleveland's Playhouse Square), Sweeney Todd (Idaho Shakespeare Festival), and Spring Awakening (Beck Arts, Broadway World Award). Love to Moose, CGF and his family. @zachmadkins

Tessa Alves (Ensemble)

Favorites. Broadway: Rock of Ages (u/s Sherrie/Justice/Regina), Escape to Margaritaville (Original cast), Beetlejuice (Original cast). Stratford Shakespeare Festival: Cabaret, West Side Story (u/s Anita). NA tour: Saturday Night Fever (Starring as Stephanie). Spiegelworld Circus: Empire (Lead singer). For all of this...I thank ALL OF YOU.

Ashley Andrews (Ensemble)

US Credits: Resident Choreographer King Kong on Broadway. West End/UK Credits: An American in Paris; Jekyll and Hyde; Wicked; Billy Elliot; Chicago; Fame; High School Musical; Never Forget; Original Member of The McOnie Company and Associate Choreographer of current US Tour of Jesus Christ SuperStar.

Austen Danielle Bohmer (Ensemble)

Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Days of Rage (Second Stage). Barrington, Goodspeed, St. Louis Rep, Louise in Gypsy (Sacramento Music Circus opposite Carolee Carmello, Riverside, Engeman). Proud 2017 Webster Conservatory Acting graduate. RADA, London. Big love & gratitude to CGF, Telsey, and family. @austendanielle

Holly Ann Butler (Ensemble)

Broadway/Off-Broadway: Come From Away, On The Town, How to Succeed..., Grease, Happiness, Anyone Can Whistle. Tours: Evita, Shrek, Jersey Boys. Regional: Royal Family... (Barrington), Honeymooners (Papermill), Holiday Inn, Chorus Line (Muny). Film/TV: "Seaquest2032," "Figure It Out." Thanks to Chris, Ian, Kelly, Joe, David, & my Penguin.

Stephen Carrasco (Swing)

Broadway: Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Kinky Boots, Ghost, Billy Elliot, White Christmas, and Wicked. Film/TV: "Modern Love" and "The Deuce." BFA Syracuse University. Love and thanks to Lee, the greatest husband on Earth. @StephenCarrasco

Bruce Dow (Ensemble)

Broadway: King Herod, Jesus Christ Superstar; The Music Man; Anything Goes; Jane Eyre. 12 seasons Stratford Festival. Regional: Midsummer Night's Dream, Funny Thing...Forum (STC, Helen Hayes Nomination); PIG; Of a Monstrous Child (Buddies, Dora Awards Best Actor/Best Actor Musical). AppleMusic/iTunes. @DowBruce www.brucedow.com

Richard Gatta (Swing)

Broadway/Tour: Bright Star, Billy Elliot, R&H Cinderella, Fiddler, Pajama Game, Grease. NYC: Grand Hotel, Zorba. Regional: Huntington, 5th Ave, Pioneer, Ahmanson, Old Globe, ASF. NBCUniversal Upfront (Associate Stage Director). BS Business Economics, Empire State College. @richardgatta | www.richardgatta.com

Lauren E.J. Hamilton (Ensemble)

Broadway debut! Asè. Education: B.A. Drama/Dance (Spelman College). Off-Broadway: The Bubbly Black Girl... (NYCC). Regional: Something Rotten (Marriott Theatre), Beauty & The Beast (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Wiz (TUTS), The Wiz (OSF). Proudly represented by CESD. Love to my tribe. This is dedicated to you, Mom.

Emma Hearn (Swing)

Broadway debut! First National Tour: Cats (Bombalurina). Off-Broadway: Nickel Mines. Regional: Pioneer Theatre Company, Music Theatre Wichita. Proud Texas State alum. Much love and thanks to Mom, Dad, Sophie, Chris, CGF and Telsey. @_emmahearn_

Shaye B. Hopkins (Swing)

Broadway Debut! Regional: Diana. International: Margot in Legally Blonde, Rock Of Ages, Grease, The Boy from Oz, Georgy Girl. Film/TV: SNL, Tiffany Giles in Neighbours, Judith Chapman in The Doctor Blake Mysteries, The Singing Office, Orange. Love to Gareth, my Aussie Family, CGF, Marianne.

Andre Jordan (Ensemble)

is overjoyed to be making his Broadway debut with DIANA. National Tours: Shrek the Musical (Donkey), Legally Blonde (Carlos), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Zebulon). Regional: Working, Ain't Misbehavin, Mamma Mia, and Aida. Web Series: The Queens Project (YouTube). Instagram: @manchair5 and my dog @sparklesblayke. Love you mom!

Gareth Keegan (Ensemble)

Broadway Debut! Regional: Diana (La Jolla Playhouse) The Who's Tommy (DCPA). International: Hugh Jackman Broadway to Oz, Jersey Boys, Next to Normal, We Will Rock You. TV: "The Good Fight," "Instinct," "Tommy." Love to Shaye, My Aussie Family, Station 3, Stewart Talent, Liz and Marianne.

Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble)

Broadway: Aladdin, Cinderella. Tour: A Chorus Line. Regional: Man of La Mancha (STC), DIANA (La Jolla). TV: "First Wives Club," "Smash." NYMF: The Last Word. Concert: Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway at W. BFA: Penn State. Love to BWA, and Telsey. Debut Cover Album: www.nathanlucrezio.com. @nathanlucrezio.

Tomás Matos (Ensemble)

Broadway Debut, honey! Regional: DIANA (La Jolla Playhouse), West Side Story (Guthrie Theater), Newsies (Arena Stage), In the Heights (Pioneer Theater Company). A Staten Island native, Matos attended the renowned "FAME" high school. Love to his family, Danielle Mcnally, and his team at CTG. @tomatos_

Chris Medlin (Ensemble)

Broadway: Mean Girls (OBC). TV/Film: Isaac on "Sweet Magnolias" (Netflix). Select regional: Mean Girls (National Theatre), The Prom (Alliance Theatre), and has performed with Missy Elliott, Daft Punk, and Pharrell. All love and thanks to his family, this cast, team, TKO, and Telsey! @MrMedlin

Laura Stracko (Ensemble)

Broadway debut! Cruise: Cats (Grizabella). Tours: Damn Yankees, Christmas Carol. Regional: Mambo Italiano, Patsy Cline, Godspell, Bad Jews, & more. Gratitude to MCS theatre, Todd@ATB, Rachel Hoffman, & the Diana team! For my loving family & Mauro. laurastracko.com IG:@thisislaurastracko. Love others and don't give up.

Bethany Ann Tesarck (Ensemble)

is excited to bring this show to New York after developing the world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. Broadway: Bye Bye Birdie, Gypsy. Favorites: Footloose (Kennedy Center), 42nd Street and Jerome Robbins (Muny). Love to my family, this team, the Mine, PUMT, Cory.





