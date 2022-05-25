Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's Gabby Beans

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Gabby Beans!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Gabby Beans

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: The Skin of Our Teeth

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Gabby on The Skin of Our Teeth: "Being able to meet the challenge and to be held with such care by Lileana [Blain-Cruz] and our whole company, I feel like I'm a new person."

Watch below as Gabby tells us more about what this nomination means to her!