Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: POTUS' Julie White

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Julie White!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Julie White

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: POTUS

Other Broadway Credits: Gary, A Doll's House, Part 2, Sylvia, Airline Highway, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Ann, The Little Dog Laughed, The Heidi Chronicles

Julie on POTUS: "I wish there was an 'Ensemble' category because I have six other ladies up there with me and there is not a weak link in the bunch.

Watch below as Julie tells us more about what this nomination means to her!