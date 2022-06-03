Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT's Amanda Green

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Amanda Green!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Amanda Green

Her Nomination: Best Score

The Show: Mr. Saturday Night

Other Broadway Credits: Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On, High Fidelity

Amanda on Mr. Saturday Night: "You have to be so tenacious to make something come to Broadway. I feel we all worked together and came up with a show that we are all happy with."

Watch below as Amanda tells us more about what this nomination means to her!