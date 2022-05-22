Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: HANGMEN's Alfie Allen

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Alfie Allen!​

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Alfie Allen

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: Hangmen

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

Alfie on Hangmen: "When I saw the play, it stayed with me for two or three days afterwards. And the people who have come to see the play [on Broadway] have had the same reaction, which is really great."

Watch below as Alfie tells us more about what this nomination means to him!