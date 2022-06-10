Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: COMPANY's Jennifer Simard

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Jennifer Simard!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Jennifer Simard

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: Company

Other Broadway Credits: Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, Disaster!, Sister Act, Shrek

Jennifer on Company: "Every night I walk into my dressing room and see [Stephen Sondheim's] pictures. I can't believe it. I pinch myself that I get this privilege to do this."

Watch below as Jennifer tells us more about what this nomination means to her!