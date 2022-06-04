Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: CLYDE'S' Kara Young
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Kara Young!
Quick Facts About Kara Young
Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
The Show: Clyde's
Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!
Kara on Clyde's: "To be on a stage like that, you are more available for people to see. To have more access to people is beautiful."
Watch below as Kara tells us more about what this nomination means to her!