Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 College Top 30!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.
You voted, here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 30 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding the next round of voting.
Aisa Feratovic - All Falls Down from Chaplin
Alyxandria Rivera-Batty - Once Upon a Time from Brooklyn
Ben Weiss - Tonight at Eight from She Loves Me
Charlotte Odusanya - I'd Give It All For You from Songs for a New World
Christine Echeandía - Sonya Alone from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812