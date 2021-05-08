Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: Season 3 College Top 30!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 30 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding the next round of voting.

Aisa Feratovic - All Falls Down from Chaplin

Alyxandria Rivera-Batty - Once Upon a Time from Brooklyn

Ben Weiss - Tonight at Eight from She Loves Me

Charlotte Odusanya - I'd Give It All For You from Songs for a New World

Christine Echeandía - Sonya Alone from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

David Carver - The Mason from Working

Elizabeth Oller - When He Sees Me from Waitress

Emerson Glick - Glitter and Be Gay from Candide

Emilia Arroyo - Unusual Way from Nine

Gabie Hocson - Higher from Allegiance

Gaby Garcia - Stay with Me from Into the Woods

Hope Wells - I'm Here from The Color Purple

Jamishay Cammann - See What I Wanna See from See What I Wanna See

Jana Prentiss - I'm Breaking Down from Falsettos

John Katz - Poison in My Pocket from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Josh Medina - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen

Justin Waite - Moving On from The Last Five Years

Kodiak Thompson - My Petersburg from Anastasia

Matthew McCray - Home from The Wiz

Mia Cherise Hall - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen

Michelle Paola Ortiz - Anything Worth Holding On To by Scott Alan

Miki Fuentes - Higher from Allegiance

Miles Wheeler II - Welcome to the Renaissance from Something Rotten!

Nate Garner - It's Hard to Be the Bard from Something Rotten!

Remi Mark - Home from Beauty and the Beast

Shannon Wright - Meadowlark from The Baker's Wife

Tory Hatcher - Neverland from Peter Pan

Tory Vagasy - Defying Gravity from Wicked

Ty-Gabriel Jones - Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar

Victoria Tiernan - Quiet by Jonathan Reid Gealt