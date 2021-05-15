Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 College Top 15!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 15 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Aisa Feratovic - All Falls Down from Chaplin

Charlotte Odusanya - I'd Give It All For You from Songs for a New World

David Carver - The Mason from Working

Emerson Glick - Glitter and Be Gay from Candide

Gabie Hocson - Higher from Allegiance

Jamishay Cammann - See What I Wanna See from See What I Wanna See

Jana Prentiss - I'm Breaking Down from Falsettos

John Katz - Poison in My Pocket from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Mia Cherise Hall - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen

Miki Fuentes - Higher from Allegiance

Nate Garner - It's Hard to Be the Bard from Something Rotten!

Remi Mark - Home from Beauty and the Beast

Tory Hatcher - Neverland from Peter Pan

Tory Vagasy - Defying Gravity from Wicked

Ty-Gabriel Jones - Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar

And the judges saved...

Kodiak Thompson - My Petersburg from Anastasia

Last night, our college judges, Kate Rockwell, and Lesli Margherita, saved Kodiak Thompson!