Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 College Top 15!
You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 15 of Next on Stage in the college category.
After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Aisa Feratovic - All Falls Down from Chaplin
Charlotte Odusanya - I'd Give It All For You from Songs for a New World
David Carver - The Mason from Working
Emerson Glick - Glitter and Be Gay from Candide
Gabie Hocson - Higher from Allegiance
Jamishay Cammann - See What I Wanna See from See What I Wanna See
Jana Prentiss - I'm Breaking Down from Falsettos
John Katz - Poison in My Pocket from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Mia Cherise Hall - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen
Miki Fuentes - Higher from Allegiance
Nate Garner - It's Hard to Be the Bard from Something Rotten!
Remi Mark - Home from Beauty and the Beast
Tory Hatcher - Neverland from Peter Pan
Tory Vagasy - Defying Gravity from Wicked
Ty-Gabriel Jones - Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar
And the judges saved...
Kodiak Thompson - My Petersburg from Anastasia
Last night, our college judges, Kate Rockwell, and Lesli Margherita, saved Kodiak Thompson!