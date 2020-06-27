Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 3!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 3 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for the final round.
Kalen Robinson from Howard University
I Know Where I've Been
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson
READ: Kalen Robinson Talks About The Importance of Training in an HBCU Environment
Willem Butler from Elon University
Santa Fe
Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler
READ: Willem Butler Shares How Theater Has Made Him a Better Person
Steven Klenk from Millikin University
Run Away With Me
Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk
READ: Steven Klenk Sees Theater as the 'Epitome of Living in the Moment'
And the judges saved...
Hosea Mundi from American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Hold Me In Your Heart
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi
READ: Hosea Mundi Shares How Seeing Wayne Brady in Kinky Boots Changed His Life
Last night our judges for the college round, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, and guest judge Derek Klena, saved Hosea Mundi.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
