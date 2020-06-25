Hosea Mundi Shares How Seeing Wayne Brady in Kinky Boots Changed His Life - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Hosea Mundi shares more about his charity, his first time seeing Kinky Boots, and what he's being up to during quarantine!

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked The Trevor Project. A non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention among the LGBTQ community. I chose this project because I have witnessed first hand the horrible effects that homophobia and heteronormativity have on the mental health of young people and the LGBTQ community. As a proud ally of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, I recognize the importance of advocating for and protecting the mental and physical health of these individuals. Many of who are my closest friends.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I was looking for opportunities to showcase my talent. I stumbled upon next on stage, and really thought I would be an amazing way to connect with others.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

In 2018 I went to go see Kinky Boots starring Wayne Brady. Seeing him perform "Hold Me in Your Heart" changed my life. It was my first time seeing and hearing of Kinky Boots.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I've mostly been hanging out with my siblings, girlfriend and dog.

Give a shoutout!

I'd like to give a shout out to my amazing family, and contestants Sophia Matteucci, and Isa Peña for being such supportive and genuine human beings during this competition.

Want to see Hosea in the final 3? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 3! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You