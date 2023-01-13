McKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in February

McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street), taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14.

McKenzie Kurtz's recent credits include Anna in Frozen on Broadway/North American Tour, Penelope in Trading Places, Star-to-Be in "Annie Live!" on NBC, and Heather in "She Hulk" on Disney Plus. She is a proud alumna of the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance.

The cast currently includes Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Tony Award-winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony Award-nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose, and Michael Wartella as Boq. Brittney Johnson will play her final performance as Glinda on Sunday, February 12.

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked features a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good".

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.