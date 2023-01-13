Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
McKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in February

McKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in February

The cast currently includes Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Tony Award-winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard and more.

Jan. 13, 2023  

McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street), taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14.

McKenzie Kurtz's recent credits include Anna in Frozen on Broadway/North American Tour, Penelope in Trading Places, Star-to-Be in "Annie Live!" on NBC, and Heather in "She Hulk" on Disney Plus. She is a proud alumna of the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance.

The cast currently includes Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Tony Award-winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony Award-nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose, and Michael Wartella as Boq. Brittney Johnson will play her final performance as Glinda on Sunday, February 12.

ABOUT Wicked

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked features a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good".

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.




Related Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing Popular in WICKED Photo
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED
Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing For Good from WICKED Photo
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKED
Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of 'For Good' from WICKED during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Watch the video here.
Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED Photo
Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED
Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Madame Morrible beginning Monday, December 12.  Michael Wartella returned to the role of Boq, starting performances last evening, November 15.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Shiz Corduroy Hat

Wicked Shiz Corduroy Hat

Wicked Unisex Smoke Two-Witch Pullover

Wicked Unisex Smoke Two-Witch Pullover

Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain

Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 BelowOriginal Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 Below
January 13, 2023

Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert will stream live on February 7th at 7:00pm ET. In addition to the live- streamed option, there will also be four in-person performances on February 6th and 7th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATIONRachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATION
January 13, 2023

Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay will reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of ‘John & Jen’ by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance will take place February 9, 2023 at 54 Below. See how to purchase tickets!
Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on BroadwayElizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on Broadway
January 13, 2023

Elizabeth A. Davis, who performed pregnant during the entire Broadway run of 1776, gave birth to a baby girl one day after the show's closing! 
Listen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIESListen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES
January 13, 2023

In his latest episode of Mobituaries, Mo Rocca digs deep into the history of the real funny girl- Fanny Brice. 
McKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in FebruaryMcKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in February
January 13, 2023

McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of WICKED at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14. See how to purchase tickets!
share