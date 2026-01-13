Max Lifchitz To Perform Free Piano Concert At Klavierhaus Auditorium

Pianist Max Lifchitz will give a free concert on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Klavierhaus Auditorium in New York City. The performance will conclude at approximately 8:20 p.m. Admission is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will focus on piano music from the second half of the 20th century through the present day. Works by Italian composer Luciano Berio and Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Leon Kirchner will be featured alongside more recent compositions by American composers Lee Calhoun, John McGinn, and B. Allen Schulz, as well as Icelandic composer Gísli Magnússon and Ukrainian composer Ludmila Yurina.

The concert will also be livestreamed on YouTube, allowing audiences to watch remotely.

Lifchitz began his musical training in Mexico City before continuing his studies at The Juilliard School. He won first prize at the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth-Century Music and has since appeared in concert across Latin America, Europe, and the United States. His recordings are available on major streaming platforms.

The event is presented by North/South Consonance, a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 to promote music by composers from the Americas and around the world.