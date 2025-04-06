Mask For Pleasure: COVID-impacted Artists Raise Awareness at George Clooney's Broadway Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the opening weekend of the Broadway debut of George Clooney's Good Night and Good Luck, a small group of COVID-impacted NY artists offered a gesture of collective care in Manhattan's theatre district, asking a question no one else seemed willing to: what if the pandemic isn't over-and what if it's stealing our joy?

The goal was to distribute masks and flyers highlighting the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the arts community and to advocate for safer performance spaces. This initiative, the "Mask for Pleasure Walk," encompassed visits to several theaters, including the Good Night and Good Luck at Winter Garden Theatre, Audra McDonald's Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre, the long-running Wicked the Gershwin Theatre and, off Broadway, Eric Bogosian's Humpty Dumpty at the Chain Theatre, directed by Ella Jane New.

The "Mask for Pleasure" flyers distributed during the walk underscored the importance of protecting communal experiences in the arts. The front of the flyer proclaimed, "Mask for Pleasure: Breath is Sacred, COVID is Airborne." The reverse detailed the virus's potential to impair heart function, energy levels, lung capacity, and neurological health, all of which are vital for both performers and audiences. It concluded with a call to collective action: "A protected breath is a shared future. Honor the moment, mask up."

At the Winter Garden Theatre, George Clooney made his Broadway debut portraying journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck. The play revisits Murrow's confrontation with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s Red Scare, emphasizing themes of media integrity and resistance against authoritarianism.

Activists distributing masks outside the theater described an unexpectedly heavy security presence. "There were metal detectors, there were wands, and a lot of security personnel," said J, a COVID-impacted NY artist. "They were really watching us-like, actively tracking us-and we were just standing there. Given what's happening in the city right now with the targeting of people wearing masks, it didn't feel safe." The experience stood in stark contrast to the themes of Good Night, and Good Luck, a play that centers on resisting state surveillance and the persecution of dissent during the McCarthy era.

In recent months, New York has witnessed a series of legislative and policy shifts that have raised significant concerns about civil liberties, particularly regarding the rights of individuals choosing to wear masks to prevent infections from airborne pathogens. In August 2024, Nassau County enacted the Mask Transparency Act, which prohibits the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces. Similarly, Governor Kathy Hochul is attempting to push through a statewide mask ban as part of the New York budget negotiations-part of a broader crackdown framed around "public order."

The group also visited the Majestic Theatre, home to the revival of Gypsy, starring Audra McDonald. In December 2024, the production experienced seven cancellations due to illnesses within the company.

"One of the best moments of the day was at Gypsy," said B, another NY artist who attended the walk. "There was this group outside the theatre, they were all Black femmes, and they were just immediately like, 'Yes! This is so good. Thank you for doing this.' Then they told us they weren't coming to the evening show; they were just leaving the matinee. A matinee crowd is often more diverse, more community-oriented. Tickets are still way too expensive across the board, but the earlier shows tend to be more accessible. And the folks coming out of those performance seemed more open."

Activists from the Masks for Pleasure campaign continued their outreach efforts by distributing masks and informational flyers outside the long-running Broadway production of Wicked. Their presence was particularly timely, given recent health concerns associated with the film adaptation of Wicked. Both lead actresses, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, contracted COVID-19 during its production, underscoring the ongoing risks faced by performers both in live performance and in film and television.

The activists also extended their efforts to the opening weekend of Eric Bogosian's Humpty Dumpty at the Chain Theatre. Directed by Ella Jane New, this off-Broadway production delves into themes of societal collapse and isolation. Eric Bogosian, an influential figure in New York's theater scene since the 1970s, is renowned for his incisive monologues that confront societal issues head-on. His works, such as the Pulitzer Prize-nominated Talk Radio, have cemented his reputation as a provocative truth-teller. But in an era where illness is reshaping the stage, many of the city's most visible theatrical voices have remained conspicuously silent. A recent article by the transdisciplinary arts collective HEPA (Holy Erotic Propaganda Arson) registers concern about the "silence of elders who once made their name on prophetic clarity but now fail to register the evidence seared onto their own bodies."

In response to that silence, HEPA has created Wake Up and Smell the C*VID: An Evening Without Eric Bogosian, a one-night-only hybrid performance on April 24th in New York City and online via Zoom. "At the center is a fictional septuagenarian playwright who's telling the world it's collapsing while overlooking the collapse of his community-and his own vascular system." The narrative serves as a poignant critique of seasoned artists who, despite their history of confronting societal issues, appear disconnected from the ongoing challenges faced by the arts community today.

COVID-19 has been linked to neurological effects, including emotional dysregulation and anhedonia, a diminished ability to experience pleasure. A 2023 study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that individuals recovering from COVID-19 reported persistent depressive symptoms and reduced motivation. These neurological impacts can also lead to more serious outcomes. Studies have also shown that the virus can lead to emotional dysregulation, diminished impulse control, and altered social behaviors. A 2024 study published in Neurology revealed that COVID-19 survivors were 50% more likely to be involved in car accidents compared to those never infected, linking this increased risk to heightened impulsivity and reduced attention spans.

These neurological impacts may contribute to more dramatic changes in audience behavior. Theaters across the UK and the US have reported increases in disruptive incidents since the pandemic's onset. A 2023 survey by the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Cinematograph, and Theatre Union (BECTU) revealed that 90% of theater workers had experienced or witnessed unacceptable behavior from audiences, with 70% noting a deterioration since the pandemic began.

In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several advocacy groups have emerged to address the crisis's impact on the arts community. Protect the Heart of the Arts, founded in October 2023, is an international action network raising awareness about the Long COVID emergency in the arts. The organization maintains a list of performers affected by COVID and has organized visibility events at high-profile gatherings like the BAFTAs. Notably, performer Joanne Froggatt wore a Long COVID awareness ribbon during a February 2024 interview on BBC's The One Show, bringing national attention to the cause.

Ezra Tozian, a performer and advocate, has been instrumental in promoting artist-led COVID safety protocols. Through articles in HowlRound Theatre Commons, Tozian provides practical guidance for theatre workers to negotiate COVID protections in productions, emphasizing that such measures benefit the entire industry. In the UK, Dr. Sally Witcher OBE, founder of Inclusive New Normal (INN the Arts), champions safe inclusion in the arts by developing and supporting best practices to reduce airborne infection risks. Dr. Witcher, a high-profile campaigner on disability, inequality, and exclusion, has held various senior leadership roles and was awarded an OBE in 2006 for her services to people with disabilities.

These initiatives highlight the arts community's commitment to ensuring safety and accessibility in the ongoing pandemic, advocating for measures that protect both performers and audiences..

Auden Howells, a spokesperson for Mask for Pleasure, emphasized the broader implications:

"While systemic problems like capitalism, authoritarianism, and the climate emergency contribute to societal alienation, we must also recognize the physiological impacts of COVID-19 are exacerbating this with anhedonia on a hardware level. Joy is an essential resistance strategy. It's the bond that unites us. When our capacity to experience joy and connection diminishes, it threatens the fabric of our communities. Protecting spaces where we come together to share in collective experiences is crucial. Encouraging masking safeguards our shared humanity. The fight against HIV/AIDS has underscored the importance of condoms, and today we advocate for masks as tools of community preservation and collective joy."