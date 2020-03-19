Marie's Crisis Pianists Will Continue the Sing-A-Long Via Livestream
According to TimeOut NY, West Village dive Marie's Crisis has found a way to keep the music playing this spring. The piano bar, popular with the theatre crowd for its sing-a-long showtunes, is currently closed in accordance with NY law, but pianists will continue to play their regular sets (and take requests!) through the Marie's Facebook group.
Livestreams will occur roughly 4-7pm and 7-9:30pm daily.
There are few places in New York City that are as iconic and well known as the shows and musicals on Broadway. Tourists from all over the world descend on the city and pay top dollar to see the most talented singers in the world perform in the city that never sleeps. Yet that culture and passion for broadway style music is not relegated just to midtown and broadway. Located within the West Village is a dive bar that epitomizes a deep love for show tune music, community, and fun.
Marie's Crisis Cafe is a bar that has roots all the way back to the 1850's when it was used as a den for prostitution and was also the building where Thomas Payne died (the writer of Common Sense in 1776). This history can still be seen in the fabulous French revolution themed mirror which frames the back of the bar. Unique in so many different ways, Marie's Crisis has been a staple of New York City for a very long time.If you want to have a drink in an authentic and unique place, Marie's Crisis Cafe is your best option. Besides, it is only 5 minute away from Fat Cat bar, so organize your 100% New York night.
