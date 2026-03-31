Manhattan Ballet And Movement Center To Host Community Outreach & Showcase

Manhattan Ballet and Movement Center will present a Community Outreach & Showcase event at Park Avenue Christian Church in New York City. The free event is scheduled for April 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The program will bring together artists, students, and community leaders for an evening of performance and discussion. The event will include dance presentations by students of the center’s ballet program, as well as appearances by guest artists and emerging performers.

Speakers will include Rev. Kaji Spellman Douša of Park Avenue Christian Church, Rabbi Fridkis of Temple of Universal Judaism, and Manhattan Ballet and Movement Center founder Jennifer Groenke, who will offer remarks as part of the evening’s program.

The event will also include a reception and raffle, with a focus on community engagement and accessibility. Manhattan Ballet and Movement Center, which provides dance education to students beginning at age three, emphasizes outreach and partnerships as part of its mission.

The event will take place at Park Avenue Christian Church, 1010 Park Avenue in New York City. Admission is free.