Magic City Classic Announces 1st Annual Celebrity Mixer

Entertainment colleagues, the 2019 annual Magic City Classic is upon us and will once again shine the spotlight on this historical city.

This year International entertainment organization "the Collective" is coming to present an exclusive (unique access) to the Magic City Classic for "Celebrities," Entertainment Executives, Politicians, Industry Leaders, Athletes, Social Media Influencers, and the like. This one-of-a-kind event will host the "Who's Who" all in one place and can be used to collaborate with A/B-Listers, Power-Players or the "Cream of-the-Crop" professionals.

Provided will be a mix and mingle environment, while expanding, and incubating, business relationships. Although this is the 1st Annual MCCCM, the Collective's events are always extremely successful, and offer uber restrictive settings to meet, relax, network, and conduct business, amongst like-minded individuals. Confirmed are: Andre King (Former Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop/Celebrity Designer-Model-Stylist/Brother to International Artist Swizz Beatz), B. E. T. Talent Booker, Charles Andrews (Celebrity Clothing Designer-Owner/Designer of Charles Andrews Couture), Fred Davenport (WVTM 13/NBC Reporter), K. Samone (Radio One/Hot 107.9 Personality), Luchie Vibez (Hip Hop Artist), African Princess Mauve Coston (Cast Member of Reality Show Fashionaires of Atlanta/Owner of Princess Mauve Cosmetics), Monei Sutton (Internationally known Media Outlet World Star Radio Personality/Celebrity Host), Rafael Capone (Client/Owner of Soul Asylum Studios in ATL, one of the Top Recording Studios in the South), and Tyerise Foreman (Actor/Model), with more being added.

This highly anticipated event will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the newly built Sleeks Sports Bar in beautiful downtown Birmingham. This private affair is an "Invite Only" VIP Mixer; however, a few tickets may be available for the public at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-city-classic-celebrity-mixer-tickets-73223061147?fbclid=IwAR1fpB69vVwnqZYUoydeEDwmUQ-iytSC065VpDkHBglx0ZLhXzQUxPgouS0.





The Collective is a group of professionals consisting of local and international public relations, marketing, promotions, and advertising firms, with over 30 years of A/B List entertainment experience. Known for producing successful "Celebrity" events nationally, the Collective will be in Alabama to produce a Celebrity Mixer with A/B List Celebrities, Influencers, dignitaries, politicians, and High Profile Talent.





The Magic City Classic is an annual American football "classic" which features Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, the two largest historically black universities in the state. It is the largest HBCU game in the nation played at Legion Field in Birmingham.







