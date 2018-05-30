MTC's SAINT JOAN Enters Final Two Weeks

Manhattan Theatre Club's new Broadway production of Saint Joan written by Nobel Prize in Literature and Academy Award winner Bernard Shaw and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Proof) is now in its final two weeks of performances. The production is produced in association with Eddie Marks/Ostar. Today, Wednesday May 30, marks the Feast Day of Saint Joan - which celebrates her life and her sainthood.

Saint Joan stars four-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2; "Billions"). Rashad is currently nominated for her performance in this production.

The cast also includes Walter Bobbie (marking the theatrical director's first return to Broadway as an actor in over 20 years), Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher), Jack Davenport ("Smash"), John Glover (MTC's The Royal Family), Patrick Page (MTC's Casa Valentina), Daniel Sunjata (MTC's The Country House), Maurice Jones (MTC's Linda), Russell G. Jones (MTC's Ruined), Max Gordon Moore (Indecent), Matthew Saldivar (MTC's Important Hats of the 20th Century), Robert Stanton (MTC's Fuddy Meers), Lou Sumrall (Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune). The company also includes Tony Carlin (JUNK), Ben Horner (War Horse), Mandi Masden (MTC's August Wilson's Jitney), Howard W. Overshown (Julius Caesar), Michael Rudko (The Audience) and RJ Vaillancourt (Broadway Debut).

The design team includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Obadiah Eaves (sound design), Christopher Ash (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Tommy Kurzman (make-up design), Bill Frisell (original music), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

Four-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2) stars as one of history's greatest heroines in a major new production of Bernard Shaw's epic work directed by Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes). Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life. This timeless and powerful play dramatizes the limits of an individual in a society dominated by overwhelming political and religious forces.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney and The Piano Lesson;Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Tickets are available at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Box Office at 261 West 47thStreet. Ticket prices are $65-$159.

For more information and to sign up for MTC's "30 Under 30" program for theatregoers age 30 and under visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under30/.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

