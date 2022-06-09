MRS. DOUBTFIRE Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Click Here for More Articles on MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Ghostlight Records has announced the release of Mrs. Doubtfire (Original Broadway Cast Recording) in digital and streaming formats on June 22 and is available to pre-save now at this link.

Mrs. Doubtfire has music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, the team behind Something Rotten! Ethan Popp is the Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator.

The Producers of the recording are Ethan Popp, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The Executive Producers are Kevin McCollum and Hunter Arnold.

Produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Kathy Boely, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Janet Brenner/Laura Ivey, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon. Mrs. Doubtfire was directed on Broadway by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Mrs. Doubtfire played its first Broadway performance on March 9, 2020 and following two separate shutdowns during the pandemic, closed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 29, 2022.

The album will feature the Broadway cast that opened the show on December 5, 2021, including Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Following the recent Broadway run, Mrs. Doubtfire will open in Manchester, UK in September of this year, prior to playing in London's West End. A U.S. national tour is being planned for the 2023 / 2024 season and a production will open in Seoul, Korea in August 2022.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire proves we're better together.

Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical, Mrs. Doubtfire is based on the Twentieth Century Studios Motion Picture

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

Mrs. Doubtfire (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Track List:

1. What's Wrong With This Picture (Analise Scarpaci, Jenn Gambatese, Rob McClure, Jake Ryan Flynn, Ensemble)

2. I Want To Be There (Rob McClure)

3. Make Me A Woman (J. Harrison Ghee, Brad Oscar, Rob McClure, Ensemble)

4. What The Hell (Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell)

5. Mr. Jolly Theme (Peter Bartlett, Ensemble)

6. Easy Peasy (Rob McClure, Cameron Adams, Aaron Kaburick, Aléna Watters, Ensemble)

7. I'm Rockin' Now (Rob McClure, Brad Oscar, J. Harrison Ghee)

8. The Shape Of Things To Come (Jenn Gambatese, Ensemble)

9. Big Fat No (Mark Evans, Rob McClure)

10. Let Go (Jenn Gambatese)

11. The Mess I've Made (Rob McClure)

12. She's Happy (Rob McClure)

13. You've Been Playing With Fire (Charity Angél Dawson, Ensemble)

14. Welcome To La Rosa (Aaron Kaburick, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel)

15. He Lied To Me (Aléna Watters, Ensemble)

16. Just Pretend (Analise Scarpaci, Rob McClure)

17. As Long As There Is Love (Part 1) (Full Company)

18. As Long As There Is Love (Part 2) (Full Company)

Ensemble: Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez Sims, Aléna Watters

Swings: Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle and Travis Waldschmidt

Album Producers: Ethan Popp, Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick

Album Executive Producers: Kevin McCollum & Hunter Arnold

Recorded and mixed by Roy Hendrickson

Mastered by Adam Ayan, Gateway Mastering Studios, Inc., Portland, ME

Recorded at PowerStation at BerkleeNYC, New York, NY

Recording Dates April 4th-6th, 2022

Pro Tool Engineer: Neal Shaw

Assistant Engineers: Ben Miller and Henry Reinach

Production Coordinator: Jill Dell'Abate

Production Assistant: Susanna McCollum

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O'Farrell

Choreographed by Lorin Latarro

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Music Director/Conductor/Keyboard 1 - Matthew Smedal

Associate Music Director/Keyboard 2 - Ilana Atkins

Acoustic & Electric Guitars - Brian Koonin, Kevin Ramessar, Cameron Rasmussen

Acoustic & Electric Bass - Pete Donovan

Drums, Cajon - Rodney Howard

Percussion - Bill Hayes

Violin I/Concertmaster - Paul Woodiel

Violin II - Kiku Enomoto & Liz Lim-Dutton

Viola - Jocelin Pan

Cello - Melissa Westgate

Trumpet/Flugelhorn - Sean Edmonds

Trombone - Mike Boschen

Reeds - John De Simini

Music Coordinator: John Miller

Synthesizer & Guitar Programmer: James Abbott

Associate Synth Programmer: Taylor Williams

Associate Guitar Programmer: Cameron Rasmussen

Music Preparation: Colleen Darnall Dietz & Richard Rockage

Original Music Direction: Zachary Dietz

Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp