MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cancels May 14th and 15th Performances Due to Covid Within Cast

Today and tomorrow's performances of Broadway's smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical have been cancelled. An Instagram story post from the show's official account broke the news. The notice reads, "Due to positive COVID cases in the company, performances today and tomorrow of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway are cancelled."

It continues, "The show is expected to resume on Tuesday, May 17th at 7pm at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street). Ticket holders for the cancelled performances will be contacted by their point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

This past Tuesday, May 10th, Derek Klena, Ashley Loren, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, and Declan Bennett stepped into the show. Ashley Loren plays Satine, having played over 100 performances in the role as the Satine Alternate since Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened in the Summer of 2019. Derek Klena, most recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Jagged Little Pill, plays Christian. Declan Bennett, who previously appeared on Broadway in Rent and American Idiot, plays The Duke of Monroth. Original Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast member Caleb Marshall-Villarreal now plays Santiago. Natalie Mendoza, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, and Ricky Rojas played their final performance on Sunday, May 8th. Read the full story here.

Haven't seen this posted anywhere yet, but lottery winners have been notified - @MoulinRougeBway has canceled their matinee today. I'll be staying tuned to their socials for future updates - sending love and hope that everyone is okay. a??i??a??i??a??i?? pic.twitter.com/A9BSa5bdwg - Laura Heywood BroadwayGirlNYC (@BroadwayGirlNYC) May 14, 2022

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi / Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media / International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May / Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling / Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.