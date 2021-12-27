MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cancels Both December 28th Performances

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Both performances Tuesday, December 28th of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway have been cancelled due to non-COVID related illness. Performances are expected to resume on Wednesday, 12/29 at 8pm. Ticket holders will be contacted through their original point of purchase.

See the tweet below:

Both performances tomorrow, Tuesday, 12/28 of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway have been cancelled due to non-COVID related illness. Performances are expected to resume on Wednesday, 12/29 at 8pm. Ticket holders will be contacted through their original point of purchase. - Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) December 28, 2021

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.