MOULIN ROUGE! Releases New Block of Tickets Through November 8, 2020

Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that a new block of tickets will go on sale on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 am ET for performances through November 8, 2020. Recently nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Prior to the general on-sale, there will be an exclusive fan-only pre-sale on Tuesday, November 26 from 10:00am ET, followed by a MasterCard Cardholders pre-sale on Friday, November 29 from 10:00am ET. Additional pre-sale and general ticketing information follows at the end of this release.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical US national tour launches in November 2020 at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre. The musical will have its Australian premiere at Melbourne's Regent Theatre in 2021 and open in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is now nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The album, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.





