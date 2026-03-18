Kelsie Watts To Release New Original Love Song in April

Kelsie Watts, who will soon take over the role of “Satine” in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, has set the release of her new original song “Made for Your Love,” arriving April 10, 2026.

On the new release, Watts divulges, “I realized I’d never written a love song and I wanted to write one that people could dance to! “Made For Your Love” is filled with phrases I’ve used in normal life when describing the love of my life, Brandon. I was inspired a lot by Whitney’s “How Will I Know,” and brought a lot of that idea into the song. I hope people love it and it becomes their new love anthem!”

Watts recently wrapped up a year as Queen Jane Seymour in SIX! The Musical on Broadway, garnering her an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for “Favorite Broadway Debut.” The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on FOX on Thursday, March 26, at 8/7c, with fan voting now open for several weeks here, where fans can cast free daily votes. She also released her single “Fit In” in 2025 and recently reimagined Sia’s “Chandelier” as a stripped-down, piano-driven ballad for The GRAMMYS ReImagined series.

Watts will play the starring role of “Satine” in the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her opening night performance is slated for Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Watts has emerged as an independent pop artist. In 2021, she released the ballad “I Can’t Say Goodbye” in honor of her late brother. Additional releases include “After Midnight,” produced by Craig McConnell, and “Forgetful,” a duet written by songwriter Diane Warren. Watts’ “Fit In” climbed the charts, peaking at #17 on Spin Counts on digital radio. She made her Broadway debut in Six the Musical in 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffery Mosier Photography