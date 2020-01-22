MONTY PYTHON Actor and Director Terry Jones Has Died at 77
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Monty Python star Terry Jones has died, according to the BBC. The news was confirmed by his agent. No further details of his death have been released at this time. Jones was 77 years old.
Jones was a Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian, best known for being a member of the Monty Python comedy team.
Jones and his writing partner Michael Palin wrote and performed for several British comedy programs, including Do Not Adjust Your Set and The Frost Report, before joining forces with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam to create the series Monty Python's Flying Circus.
Jones made his directorial debut with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he co-directed with Gilliam, and also directed the following Monty Python films, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.
In 2016, Jones received a Lifetime Achievement award at the BAFTA Cymru Awards.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)