MONTY PYTHON Actor and Director Terry Jones Has Died at 77

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Monty Python star Terry Jones has died, according to the BBC. The news was confirmed by his agent. No further details of his death have been released at this time. Jones was 77 years old.

Jones was a Welsh actor, writer, comedian, screenwriter, film director and historian, best known for being a member of the Monty Python comedy team.

Jones and his writing partner Michael Palin wrote and performed for several British comedy programs, including Do Not Adjust Your Set and The Frost Report, before joining forces with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam to create the series Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Jones made his directorial debut with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he co-directed with Gilliam, and also directed the following Monty Python films, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

In 2016, Jones received a Lifetime Achievement award at the BAFTA Cymru Awards.





