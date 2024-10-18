MJ THE MUSICAL Will Celebrate Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MJ the Musical will celebrate Halloween on Broadway, on Tour, and in London after the evening performances on Thursday, October 31st with a special performance of the beloved and iconic choreography in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” short film.

This is the third time the cast will reprise this tradition. Check out photos and video footage from last year's "Thriller" performance here.

While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, -- as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon – now, in an annual Halloween tradition, audiences will get to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections. For the first time ever, this special event will be performed at all MJ productions currently around the globe.

Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes to the performance.

MJ is currently playing in New York at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since performances began in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Tulsa, OK and will be playing in Detroit, MI on Halloween starring Jamaal Fields-Green. The West End production is playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost. The Tony Award-winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in December 2024 starring Benét Monteiro, and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.