Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance

Audiences got to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Last night on Broadway, the smash hit musical MJ celebrated Halloween with a special encore performance of the beloved choreography from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” short film. While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, -- as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon, now, in an annual Halloween tradition, audiences got to witness a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring one-night-only costumes, lighting, and projections.
 
See photos and video below!


MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to nearly 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times. The North American Tour, which opened in Chicago on August 1st, is currently playing in New Orleans, LA, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hambrug, Germany in fall 2024.
 

Photo credit: MichaelahReynolds

