MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway Postponed To September 2021
The production was originally set to begin performances July 6th.
Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcoming World Premiere of MJ the new musical on Broadway. Performances are now set to begin in September 2021, at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City. A new ticket On Sale date will be announced soon.
If you have purchased a ticket to MJ for any performance that has been delayed by the ongoing Broadway shutdown, you will be refunded by the point of purchase. Anyone who previously purchased tickets to MJ will be notified via email about pre-sale priority access to purchase tickets for the new dates.
Starring Ephraim Sykes, the Tony® and Grammy Award® nominee who has been cast as Michael Jackson, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
MJ will feature set design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as Music Director, with Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.
