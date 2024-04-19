Exclusive: Watch Lauren Patten Sing 'One Song, Glory' at MISCAST24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The best of Broadway was miscast by MCC earlier this week! Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, at which the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. This year's event was held on Monday, April 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom and honored Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and MCC Youth Company Alum Nicole Suazo.

The performers included: Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Mykal Kilgore ("Stars and the Moon"), Lauren Patten ("One Song Glory"), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Lea Salonga ("Edelweiss"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), Gavin Creel (Mamma Mia! medley).

MCC has announced that the Miscast24 Digital Broadcast will premiere on Monday April 29 at 7pm ET and will be available on demand through Sunday May 5, 2024. The digital broadcast is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked and will feature the full gala performance from the April 15 live event, as well as a selection of performances from the #MCCMISCASTME submissions.

Purchase a ticket below to watch the full broadcast and check out an exclusive clip of Tony winner Lauren Patten's performance from Rent in this video!

Photo Credit: D Luo