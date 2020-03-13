MCC Theater Reschedules MISCAST Gala; Cancels ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS, Postpones NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
MCC Theater has released the following statement regarding the cancellations and postponements of their shows:
The health and well-being of audiences, artists, students, and staff is our utmost priority. At this time, and in accordance with New York State guidelines for public gatherings, MCC Theater is announcing changes to our 2019/20 productions and events:
The New York premiere of All The Natalie Portmans, by C.A. Johnson with direction by Kate Whoriskey, played its final performance yesterday, Thursday, March 12.
The World Premiere of Nollywood Dreams, by Jocelyn Bioh with direction by Saheem Ali, will not begin preview performances on Thursday, March 19 as previously announced. The production will be rescheduled for a later date in our 2019/20 Season. New dates will be announced.
All tickets purchased for these two productions will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase within the next few business days. Ticket holders may also choose to transfer their tickets to a donation to support MCC Theater during these uncertain times. To make a donation, please contact the MCC Box Office at boxoffice@mcctheater.org
Miscast 20, the 20th annual MCC Theater gala, previously scheduled for Monday, April 6, will now be held on Monday, June 15 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. The gala is one of the highlights of the New York theater season and supports MCC's mission, educational programs, and emerging writers.
Tickets purchased to the April 6 event will be honored on June 15. For any ticket donations, refunds, or to purchase tickets, please contact Sara Stevens at sstevens@mcctheater.org.
