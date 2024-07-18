MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Starring Darren Criss & Helen J Shen Sets New Dates; Complete Cast Revealed

Previews will now begin on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with an opening night set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre
|
Due to a supply chain issue related to the custom-made scenic design, the dates for the Broadway production of Maybe Happy Ending have been changed. Previews will now begin on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with an opening night set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. The red-carpet company celebration will be held on Monday, November 11. The production was previously set to begin previews on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 and open on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
“Maybe Happy Ending uses specially made video projections, which are a critically important part of its scenic design and unfortunately, there has been a delay in production for these custom theatrical goods from the factory which specializes in these models,” said Allan Williams, Executive Producer. “That supply chain issue has caused the show’s postponement by a few weeks so that we can ensure the show maintains its unique and technologically advanced rendering to tell this story and the world of HelperBots ‘Oliver’ and ‘Claire’.”
“Many industries over the past few years have been experiencing major delays in manufacturing due to material shortages, labor shortages, shipment delays and the theatre industry has also been hit,” said Neil A. Mazzella, Tech Supervisor and CEO, Hudson Scenic. “The creative team for this show has designed a distinctive set and while the factory delay has been frustrating news to get, we are ensuring that the set gets built and delivered safely to the Belasco Theatre so that audiences get to see this show as it has so masterfully been intended to be presented.”
The producers are also happy to announce the complete on stage cast of the show. Maybe Hapy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Little Shop of Horrors, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth) Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”), and the fourth and final on stage actor will be Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song) in the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Once on this Island). The understudies rounding out the final cast will be announced at a later date.
Having led the visual development of the piece since 2018, Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island) designed the Set and Additional Video, while Costume Design is by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design is by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, UK), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA and Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager.
Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.
“I am so very happy to be joining the enchanting world of Maybe Happy Ending,” said Darren Criss. “It’s already such a special piece, but all the more exciting for me to get to build it for Broadway with people I admire - namely my ol’ pal Michael Arden, a visionary I’ve been wanting to work with for longer than I care to admit, as well as the very talented Will Aronson and Hue Park. Their inventive book and music, combined with Michael’s direction, is exactly the kind of alchemy that gets me most excited about what musical theater can be. I can’t wait for audiences to take part in this wonderfully original theatrical experience, and behold a story from a future that explores one of the most ancient questions of humanity- why love?”
Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden. The acclaimed production was hailed by The Atlantic Journal Constitution as a “dazzling, new musical…a tour-de-force” and Atlanta InTown said the show is “breathtakingly beautiful to watch. You will see stage magic that you’ve never experienced in person in the live theatre.” Broadway World noted the show is “marvelous…the story is interesting and beautifully realized, and it’ll leave you both eager and afraid to access your own relationship to love.”
Maybe Happy Ending is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Rebecca Gold, Spencer Ross, Adam Zotovich, Kayla Greenspan, M/B/P Productions, Fahs Productions, Ken Greiner, Ruth Hendel, Willette and Manny Klausner, Cody Lassen, Mix and Match Productions, The Nederlander Organization, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.
Videos