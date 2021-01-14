MATILDA Film Adds Emma Thompson As 'Miss Trunchbull' and Alisha Weir in the Title Role
The upcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed musical Matilda has found its title star!
Eleven year-old actor, Alisha Weir has been cast as the film's bookish heroine. According to director Matthew Warchus the young actor gave an "unforgettable" audition.
Weir comes to the cast along with stage and screen star Emma Thompson who will portray villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.
Thompson joins the film in the re-envisioned role, which was originally played by a male actor in drag. The role was originated to Olivier Award-winning affect by actor Bertie Carvel in the original London and Broadway productions of the show.
Academy Award-winner Ralph Fiennes was previously considered for the role.
They join previously announced star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey.
The film is currently in pre-production and is set to begin filming this spring at Shepperton. Over 200 children are currently in rehearsal to play the students of the musical's fictional school, Crunchem Hall.
Matilda will be helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production. Ellen Kane, who worked with choreographer Peter Darling on the stage production will contribute choreography.
The film will be released into theaters by Sony Pictures UK, and will stream worldwide on Netflix.
Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.
Photo Source: Maureen V Ward Talent Agency/Walter McBride
