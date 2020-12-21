MAMMA MIA! to Return to the West End on 7 June

Mamma Mia! has announced that it is set to resume performances in the West End's Novello Theatre on 7 June 2021.

The production is now booking through 2 October 2021. For tickets, visit https://tickets.delfontmackintosh.co.uk/index.asp?ShoID=775.

Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny story of love, laughter and friendship has been thrilling London audiences for over 10 years. More recently it became the biggest British hit movie of all time when the three women who created the worldwide stage smash hit adapted it for the silver screen.