MAMMA MIA! to Return to the West End on 7 June
The production is now booking through 2 October 2021.
Mamma Mia! has announced that it is set to resume performances in the West End's Novello Theatre on 7 June 2021.
The production is now booking through 2 October 2021. For tickets, visit https://tickets.delfontmackintosh.co.uk/index.asp?ShoID=775.
Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny story of love, laughter and friendship has been thrilling London audiences for over 10 years. More recently it became the biggest British hit movie of all time when the three women who created the worldwide stage smash hit adapted it for the silver screen.Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," Mamma Mia!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
9 Adam Pascal Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Adam Pascal is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!...
VIDEO: Watch KINKY BOOTS With The Shows Must Go On
The Shows Must Go On is back this week with the smash hit musical, Kinky Boots! Starring Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly and written by the incredible...
Sophia Anne Caruso to Star in Netflix's THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL
Sophia Anne Caruso has joined the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig and also starring Sofia Wylie....
FOR CHRISTMAS SAKE!: THE MOVIE MUSICAL Starring Kalen Allen, Alex Newell, Mj Rodriguez and More Premieres Tonight
Actor, producer, singer, internet sensation and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” regular Kalen Allen is ready to spread even more holiday cheer with For Chr...
Betty Buckley Presents Virtual Student Concert To Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree, and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley presents a Virtual Concert featuring the work of the stud...
Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's ALL THE GIRLS Album Set to be Released
PS CLASSICS will release All the Girls – the new album from Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert – on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats....