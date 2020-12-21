Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAMMA MIA! to Return to the West End on 7 June

The production is now booking through 2 October 2021.

Dec. 21, 2020  

Mamma Mia! has announced that it is set to resume performances in the West End's Novello Theatre on 7 June 2021.

The production is now booking through 2 October 2021. For tickets, visit https://tickets.delfontmackintosh.co.uk/index.asp?ShoID=775.

Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny story of love, laughter and friendship has been thrilling London audiences for over 10 years. More recently it became the biggest British hit movie of all time when the three women who created the worldwide stage smash hit adapted it for the silver screen.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," Mamma Mia!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.


