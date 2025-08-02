MAMMA MIA! Celebrates Returning to Broadway with Overture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mamma Mia! is back at the Winter Garden Theatre, with previews beginning on August 2. The production shared a video on social media, playing the overture of the show with the caption, "Back at the Winter Garden. And it sounds so right. ? #MammaMiaBroadway."

The Broadway company of Mamma Mia! includes Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Collin J. Bradley, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and George Vickers V.

The ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.