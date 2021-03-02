MAKING THE DAY To Premiere At Cinequest Film Festival

MCM CREATIVE today announced that Making the Day, a heartwarming comedy, will have its premiere at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival. (www.cinequest.org) The virtual edition of the festival is from March 20 to March 30th and you can buy tickets at https://www.creatics.org/cinejoy.

Cinejoy is working to create a sense of community with Zoom-hosted "screening parties." Ticketholders can host one or join someone else's. The dates for the in person 2021 festival will take place later this year.

Making the Day is a truly charming New York comedy that combines laughs with a genuine sweetness," says the film's director Michael Canzoniero (Wedding Bros, Don Peyote Shelter Island.)

The film is about a has been character actor who attempts to complete a movie honoring his deceased wife, when divine intervention leads him to a free-spirited actress who just might be his perfect leading lady. The two leads are played by Steven Randazzo (Awakenings, Mighty Aphrodite,The Night of) and Juliette Bennett (The Nth Ward, Don Peyote, Las Vegas.)

The ensemble cast features some of New York's most talented actors including Tony Winner Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Goldbergs), Dominic Fumusa (13 Hours, Nurse Jackie, Homeland), Ali Marsh (Rabbit Hole Bull, The Affair), Natalie Knepp (A Joyous Christmas, Sam, The Good Wife), Nicole Ansari (Son of The South, Remember Me, Side Effects), Sondra James (The Joker, Late Night with Stephen Colbert) Christian Campbell, (Reefer Madness: The Musical, Trick, True Detective) America Olivio (Chicago P.H, Blue Bloods, Mission Impossible-Rogue Nation) Illana Levine (Friends with Kids, Failure to Launch, The Nanny Diaries) Dwayne Hill ( Mean Girls, Peg + Cat, Atomic Betty), Craig Geraghty (Ray Donovan, Iron Fist, The Many Saints of Newark) Ray Iannicelli (Joker, Annie, Madam Secretary) and Timothy "Speed" Levitch (The Cruise, Up-to-Speed, High Maintenance). The film also features Supermodel Kira Dikhtyar in an acting role and several New York comedians.

Making the Day is edited by Michael Berenbaum (Sex and the City, The Americans, Barton Fink, Marry Me, and the upcoming film starring Jennifer Lopez.) The script is co-written by Berenbaum and Michael Canzoniero. The film features an original score by Peter Nashel (I, Tonya, Marco Polo) and an original song by composer Gabriel Berenbaum.