Love Cast Recordings? Join the BroadwayWorld Team as an Album Reviewer!

Love Broadway? Love cast recordings? Want to share your opinions about them with the world? Now is you chance to join our team!

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new contributor to review new releases of Broadway, off Broadway, and other theatre-related albums. The position is unpaid, but you will receive all of the latest Broadway music for free, and you'll have the opportunity to be published under your own byline for maximum exposure to our 5M+ monthly visitors!

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. Applicants need not be from the NYC area.

To apply, please send a writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Album Reviewer'.

