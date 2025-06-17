Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Lifts Downtown Curfew

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After nearly a week of curtailment caused by political demonstrations, the City of Los Angeles has lifted the curfew in Downtown L.A., while easing restrictions on surrounding areas. The update arrives as major arts institutions begin to restore performances and adjust to ongoing political unrest.

“As we continue to adapt quickly to the chaos coming out of Washington, I’m prepared to reinstate [the curfew] if necessary,” said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement on Tuesday. “The safety and stability of LA remains my top priority.”

Effective today, I am lifting the curfew in Downtown Los Angeles.



As we continue to adapt quickly to the chaos coming out of Washington, I’m prepared to reinstate it if necessary.



The safety and stability of LA remains my top priority. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 17, 2025

On Monday, Mayor Bass announced a reduction in curfew hours for the city’s civic and cultural core. The updated curfew now runs from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, allowing early evening performances and rehearsals to resume—albeit with continued caution.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell echoed Bass’s remarks, citing “progress we’ve made in reducing crime and vandalism” in the area. Still, McDonnell emphasized that the LAPD “will maintain a strong presence in the downtown area to ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and demonstrators alike.”

The lifted and adjusted curfew has immediate implications for the city’s arts institutions, particularly those located in the dense corridor surrounding the Music Center, Grand Park, and The Broad.

Center Theatre Group canceled performances of Hamlet on June 10 and 11 at the Mark Taper Forum.

Los Angeles Philharmonic canceled the June 10 performance of Seoul Chamber Music at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

LA Opera canceled its June 10 performance of Rigoletto, but all remaining performances of Rigoletto and Renée Fleming and Friends (June 14) are scheduled to proceed as planned. Exchange fees for affected tickets are currently waived.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, located outside the curfew zone, has continued uninterrupted performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The curfew changes come amid sustained “No Kings” demonstrations opposing the Trump administration. The protests have drawn large crowds near L.A.’s City Hall and civic spaces, often spilling into the surrounding cultural district. While the city has emphasized its commitment to peaceful protest, officials warn that violations of curfew ordinances—outside of designated exceptions for residents, essential workers, credentialed media, and emergency personnel—could result in arrest.

Photo: Patrick Ball in Hamlet at the Mark Taper Forum. Photo by Jeff Lorch.