Little Island Announces 2022 Perform In The Park Submission Process

Little Island, New York City's new public park in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, announced the opening of the second annual Perform in the Park, an open call for performing artist submissions today, Thursday, November 4. Now, in its second year, the program invites performing artists and groups working in a range of disciplines to submit for a chance to perform work in Little Island's spaces. Accepted artists will perform as part of Little Island's second season of programming in 2022.

"Our inaugural season of Perform in the Park was an overwhelming success! After over a year's hiatus without art in the streets of New York, 75 New York artists were able to spread joy and bring life back to New York and into our park." said Julia Kraus, Producer.

For the inaugural season, Perform in the Park received over 300 applications representing all five boroughs of New York City and the greater New York area. The 75 performers that were chosen represented a variety of disciplines including clowning, vogueing, Caribbean folk singing, mime, electric cello, cumbia music, shadow puppetry, Indian classical music, street dancing, and more.

Applications for 2022 will be evaluated by a review panel which includes Little Island staff, artists, and community partners. Panelists represent a diversity of artistic disciplines and perspectives -with the intent to view and select a broad range of artists representative of New York.

Artists interested in applying to Perform in the Park should visit littleisland.org/submissions. Applications open today, Thursday, November 4 and close on Friday, December 3 at 11:59 pm EST.

Little Island is a new public park, primarily funded by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation with support from the City of New York, in Hudson River Park. The park features a lush, seasonal, landscape with rolling hills, walking paths and open lawns, and dazzling views of New York City. Little Island is one of the latest additions to the four-mile-long Hudson River Park, which runs from Chambers Street to W. 59th Street.

Little Island has a 687-seat amphitheater, an intimate stage for 200 visitors, and an open plaza, all designed to host a range of programming for all ages, from theater, dance, and music to food and beverage experiences to educational programs and community events. Little Island provides New Yorkers, and its visitors, with a unique urban oasis-a place for experiences that ignite imagination, foster spontaneity and play, and support camaraderie and connection. littleisland.org