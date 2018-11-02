Listen to Two New Tracks from THE PROM Plus Pre-Order the Album Now

Available now to stream and download are two brand new tracks from the ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING of THE PROM, set for digital release December 14th and physically January 11th via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Performed by Broadway favorites Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas respectively, "The Lady's Improving" and "Barry Is Going to Prom" premiere this week.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD "THE LADY'S IMPROVING" & "BARRY IS GOING TO PROM" HERE

PREORDER THE PROM: ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING HERE

The two new tracks arrive just days after THE PROM's debut Broadway performance at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). Tickets are on-sale now for the show, which makes its official opening on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Please visit www.Telecharge.com or call 212.239.6200 for additional ticketing information.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

