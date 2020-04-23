Listen to Sarah Stiles, Marc Kudisch, Taylor Trensch and More in Episode 1 of BLEEDING LOVE Podcast Musical
Just as BLEEDING LOVE takes place in a world where people are locked in because it's too dangerous to go outside, this podcast was recorded by actors in their apartments, in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside.
With book by Jason Schafer, music by Arthur LaFrentz Bacon, and directing, editing and lyrics by Harris Doran, BLEEDING LOVE takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, where a starry-eyed teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the rebel punk next door. A demented and heart-stirring musical fairytale, made for the times we live in, based on a story by Jason Schafer, suggested by Oscar Wilde's "The Nightingale and the Rose." Produced by The Broadway Podcast Network, Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales, in association with Kent Nicholson, Katie Rosin and Steve Saporito.
The podcast stars Annie Golden (Hair, The Full Monty, Xanadu) as Madame Floy, Drama Desk Nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Lolli, Tony Nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, Finding Neverland) as The Super, Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to Good, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Bronwyn, Taylor Trensch (To Kill a Mockingbird, Hello, Dolly!, Dear Evan Hansen) as Sweet William, and Tony Vincent (Rocktopia, American Idiot, Rent) as Puppy.
Listen below!
From climate change to the political divide to COVID-19, the themes of BLEEDING LOVE have striking resonance.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has grown so dangerous that parents won't let their children outside, a sequestered teen cellist named Bronwyn is kept home by her bedridden, overprotective aunt, Madame Floy. Bronwyn spends her days practicing cello by the window, dreaming of the world outside. Only no one ever passes by.
The building is protected by the gun obsessed Super who is determined to keep intruders out, so the tragedy that happened to his wife never again occurs. His son, Sweet William, spends his days smitten with Bronwyn, who barely notices him.
One day, while staring out her window, Bronwyn notices the arrival of a punk named Puppy and his dominating girlfriend Lolli. Lolli rejects Puppy telling him to prove his love to her by getting her a rose. Bronwyn pities Puppy and determines to find a way to get him a real, live rose. Only problem is... nothing grows anymore.
BLEEDING LOVE is a story of hope. Even in a world that is overwhelmingly dark, one small person can change the world and overcome the darkness.
