Listen: SIX Star Kelsie Watts Shares New Acoustic Version of 'Fit In' Single

Kelsie Watts, who is currently starring on Broadway as Queen Jane Seymour in SIX The Musical, has shared a new acoustic version of her recent single “Fit In," produced by David "DQ" Quiñones. Listen to it below.

With her growing platform and desire to make an increasingly positive impact, Watts previously shared, “‘Fit In’ is a song for anyone who’s ever felt left out, less than or awkward. It’s one I wrote from a place of never feeling cool enough. Growing up I was never invited to the parties, I didn’t have a date to prom, I was picked on, told I needed to lose weight etc. It took me a long time to really figure out who I truly am outside of what others think about me. I hope that ‘Fit In’ gives listeners not only confidence in themselves, but creates a place where they feel like they belong.”

She continued, “‘Fit In’ is my favorite song I’ve ever written. It feels like me. While in the studio, DQ and I really dug into the sounds we wanted to use to bring out the message. We created an anthem full of passion and heart. I want listeners to walk away from ‘Fit In’ feeling empowered.”

Kelsie Watts has emerged as a dynamic independent pop artist. Her single “Live Out Loud,” produced by GRAMMY-nominated NicoTheOwl, became the theme for the Tokyo Sky Tree Global Campaign and streamed 24/7 during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

In 2021, she released the empowering anthem “Look What You Missed” and the heartfelt ballad “I Can’t Say Goodbye,” written about the sudden loss of her brother to mental health struggles, aiming to support others in similar pain.

In 2024, Watts released singles “After Midnight” produced and mixed by Craig McConnell and a duet with Nate Amor,“Forgetful” which was written by the incredible Diane Warren. She made her Broadway debut in Six the Musical earlier this year.