Listen: Rob McClure Talks Kindness On Broadway & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Mrs. Doubtfire star discusses acts of kindness, balancing passions and personal life and more.

Tony-nominated Broadway star Rob McClure stops by the latest episde of The Art of Kindness podcast. The performer opens up about his full-circle Beetlejuice moment, acts of kindness, being kind to yourself as an actor and so much more.

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.






RELATED STORIES

LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and REVOLUTION RENTs Andy Señor Jr. Photo
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and REVOLUTION RENT's Andy Señor Jr.

Today's episode features Andy Señor Jr., who just made his film directorial debut with the HBO Original Documentary Revolution Rent, Executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris. He was the Associate Director of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's musical On Your Feet! on Broadway, Netherlands, and UK West End Productions as well as Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. He served as Associate Director on the new musical FLY at Dallas Theatre Center w Jeffrey Seller.

LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Britton Smith Photo
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Britton Smith

Today's episode features the Co-founder and President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Britton Smith is. In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along and After Midnight.

Kristen Bell Co-Hosts New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS Photo
Kristen Bell Co-Hosts New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS

Actress, Producer, and Philanthropist Kristen Bell and Armchair Expert host/producer Monica Padman released the first episode of their new podcast “Shattered Glass” today under Dax Shepard's podcast network, Armchair Umbrella.

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sammi Cannold Photo
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sammi Cannold

Today's episode of Little Known Facts features one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, director Sammi Cannold. Her recent projects include NY City Center's Evita, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus and more.


