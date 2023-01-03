Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paradise Square
Listen: PARADISE SQUARE Composer Shares Cast Album Tracks Amid the Show's Legal Battles

Paradise Square concluded its Broadway run on July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, following 23 previews and 108 performances.

Jan. 03, 2023  

The Broadway musical Paradise Square had announced that it would be releasing an original Broadway cast recording this past summer. However, amidst the show's legal troubles with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Actors' Equity, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, the release of the cast recording was stalled.

This past July Actors' Equity and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 took Paradise Square to court for $350,000 in owed benefit contributions, wages and other fees. Paradise Square failed to keep up with a payment schedule set up as part of a settlement agreement with Actors' Equity in May, and the Equity separately sought $189,877 in unpaid union dues and benefit fund contributions and interest.

In August, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society saught to recover upwards of $140,000 outstanding royalties and fees, as well as pension and health contributions owed to the musical's director Moisés Kaufman, Tony-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones, and three specialty choreographers who worked on the production.

On November 28, a District Court judge ruled in favor of SDC. Paradise Square Broadway owes the petitioner over $140K, in addition to over $9K in attorneys fees and other costs.

Amid the delayed release of the cast album, Paradise Square's composer Jason Howland released 13 tracks on his Instagram HERE.

Howland composed the show's music, with lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare. Additional music is by Larry Kirwan, inspired by the songs of Stephen Foster. Musical direction, musical supervision and orchestrations are by Howland, with arrangements by Howland and Kirwan.

Paradise Square concluded its Broadway run on July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, following 23 previews and 108 performances. Paradise Square was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, with star Joaquina Kalukango receiving the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango leads a cast that also stars Chilina Kennedy, Tony Award nominee John Dossett, Sidney Dupont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Kevin Dennis and Matt Bogart.

Paradise Square has a book by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan. Direction is by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, who was a 2015 National Medal of Arts recipient under President Barack Obama. Choreography is by Bill T. Jones, who is a two-time Tony Award winner, 2014 National Medal of Arts recipient also under Obama, and a 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree. Musical staging is by Alex Sanchez. Irish and Hammerstep choreography is by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.

Paradise Square is produced by three-time Tony Award winner Garth H. Drabinsky. Mr. Drabinsky's longtime colleague, documentary filmmaker Peter LeDonne is co-producing.

The multi-award-winning creative team features scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Edward Boyle, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout and special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone.



