Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Takes Legal Action Against PARADISE SQUARE Producers For Unpaid Wages

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society is the latest to join the fray in the ongoing legal troubles for the Broadway production of Paradise Square.

SDC seeks to recover upwards of $140,000 outstanding royalties and fees, as well as pension and health contributions owed to the musical's director Moisés Kaufman, Tony-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones, and three specialty choreographers who worked on the production.

According to the complaint, SDC and producer Bernard Abrams signed a joint stipulation in May, agreeing on the amount owed. Payment has yet to materialize.

Richard Roth, a partner at the Roth Law Firm, who is representing Paradise Square, told THR that the production has plans to pay all of its creditors.

Read the full story here.

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, took similar legal action against the production after winning more than $150,000 in unpaid wages and benefits in arbitration, yet never receiving payment from the production.

Actors' Equity also sought more than $180,000 in unpaid wages and benefits. Shortly after taking legal action against the production, the union placed producer Garth Drabinsky on the company's Do Not Work list due to "outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment."

In a statement, Carl Mulert, the national business agent for Local USA 829, shared, "Since opening, the producers of Paradise Square have touted the incredible work of the Designers, artists, and professionals both on and off the Barrymore stage...Yet, prior to announcing the production's close, the producers have known for months that they owe the Designers and Assistant Designers who have built the world of Paradise Square thousands upon thousands in unpaid wages and benefit contributions. Now that the production is closing, who is being stiffed? Our members."

If full payment is not made by December 1, 2022, the production rights, owned by the producer, will to be transferred to four of the designers at the center of the suit: scenic designer Allen Moyer, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Jon Weston.