Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paradise Square
Click Here for More on Paradise Square

Judge Rules in Favor of SDC; PARADISE SQUARE Owes Over $140K for Unpaid Fees

The SDC complaint is one of several recent legal actions taken against Paradise Square producers.

Nov. 28, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported in August, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society offically took legal action against the Broadway production of Paradise Square, seeking to recover outstanding royalties and fees, as well as pension and health contributions owed to the musical's director Moisés Kaufman, Tony-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones, and three specialty choreographers who worked on the production.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that earlier today, November 28, a District Court judge ruled in favor of SDC. Paradise Square Broadway owes the petitioner over $140K, in addition to over $9K in attorneys fees and other costs.

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, took similar legal action against the production after winning more than $150,000 in unpaid wages and benefits in arbitration, yet never receiving payment from the production.

Actors' Equity also sought more than $180,000 in unpaid wages and benefits. Shortly after taking legal action against the production, the union placed producer Garth Drabinsky on the company's Do Not Work list due to "outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment."

In October, Drabinsky, represented by the Roth Law Firm, PLLC, filed suit against Actors' Equity Association for defamation. Actors' Equity is being sued for an "intentional campaign of harassment and abuse, publishing numerous untruthful statements about Drabinsky that represented major misrepresentations of his character, history, activities, and beliefs."

Paradise Square concluded its Broadway run on July 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, following 23 previews and 108 performances. Paradise Square was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, with star Joaquina Kalukango receiving the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Between Broadway and earlier engagements at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA. in 2019, and at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago in 2021, Paradise Square played over 200 performances. A national tour is being planned for the 2023-2024 season, and international productions are also in development.

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
SDC Joins Legal Action Against PARADISE SQUARE Producers Photo
SDC Joins Legal Action Against PARADISE SQUARE Producers
The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society is the latest to join the fray in the ongoing legal troubles for the Broadway production of Paradise Square.
Garth Drabinsky Added To Canadian Equitys Do Not Work List Photo
Garth Drabinsky Added To Canadian Equity's Do Not Work List
Following Actors' Equity placing Paradise Square producer Garth Drabinsky on their Do Not Work List, Canadian Actors' Equity has announced that they are instructing members not to work for Garth Drabinsky or any company he may be associated with.
PARADISE SQUARE Cast Speaks Out Against Garth Drabinsky In Equity Letter Photo
PARADISE SQUARE Cast Speaks Out Against Garth Drabinsky In Equity Letter
Actors' Equity will place Paradise Sqaure producer Garth Drabinsky on the company's Do Not Work list due to 'outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment.'
Garth Drabinsky Added to Actors Equity Do Not Work List Photo
Garth Drabinsky Added to Actors' Equity Do Not Work List
Actors' Equity will place Paradise Square producer Garth Drabinsky on the company's Do Not Work list due to 'outstanding payments and benefits, and a continued pattern of abuse and neglect that created an unsafe and toxic work environment.'

More Hot Stories For You


Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on BroadwayMariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway
November 28, 2022

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
Photos: See New Images of Gaby Albo & More in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Photos: See New Images of Gaby Albo & More in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
November 28, 2022

See new production images from the brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan.
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New MusicalsAndrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals
November 28, 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world’s most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s momentous musical catalogue. 
Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale TodayTickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today
November 28, 2022

Tickets for the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s new musical, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, will go on sale. WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.
Words From The Wings: Sushma Saha of 1776 Shares Backstage Must-Haves, and More!Words From The Wings: Sushma Saha of 1776 Shares Backstage Must-Haves, and More!
November 28, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Sushma Saha of 1776, who told us all about their backstage must-haves, favorite moments and more!
share